MILWAUKEE — Almost half of Milwaukee-area women are seeking new jobs, according to a study by the Institute for Women’s Leadership (IWL) at Marquette University.

The IWL surveyed nearly 1,600 workers, 48% of the women surveyed cited career advancement, pay and work-life balance as the main reasons they were exploring other career opportunities. Only 35% of the men surveyed said they were looking for a job with another organization.



Jennica Webster, director of the IWL, said the study helped identify concerning trends.

“Diverse and talented women are essential to vibrant communities and thriving economies,” Webster said.

The survey found Asian women were the most likely to be seeking a new job, as 55% said they were. They were followed by Latinas at 49%, white women at 48% and Black women at 46%.

According to the study, women in racial or ethnic minority groups were less likely to feel they could be their authentic selves at work compared to white women and men.

Less than 40% of white women and men said they had to present themselves in ways that differ from who they truly are while at work. The figures were noticeably higher for Black women (50%), Latina women (48%) and Asian women (41%).

“While these challenges are pervasive, they are not insurmountable,” Webster said. “Business organizations, women’s professional groups, and community leaders all play a role in improving the lives of women in ways that drive the region forward.”

IWL’s research identified guidelines to help increase workplace satisfaction among women. The recommendations aim to address “personal and financial well-being, workplace experiences, retention, workplace people and systems, and community attachment.”

Read the full report below: