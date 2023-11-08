MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Rising inflation led many shoppers to turn to thrift shops. But even those stores aren’t immune to the effect of inflation. Business executives say higher operating costs have forced thrift stores to raise prices as well.

What You Need To Know Thrift stores increase prices due to higher operation costs



Residents are turning to thrift stores due to inflation, yet see high prices at thrift stores, too



The Bradenton Habitat for Humanity ReStore gives away free furniture every other Saturday starting at 8 a.m.

Chris Howat works hard at finding people their forever homes.

“My favorite part about my job is working with first time home buyers, finding them the perfect place where they call home,” he said.

The 21-year-old full-time student at the University of South Florida became a realtor in May. He plans to move into a home with his friends and will move out of his Bradenton apartment in a few weeks.

He and his housemates need to furnish seven rooms in their new home, but Howat was surprised at furniture prices — even at thrift stores.

“We found that the consignment stores are just as expensive as the big flagship furniture stores. The prices have been really jarring for these new pieces of furniture. The prices have definitely gone up since I moved into my apartment a year ago, so definitely a sticker shock,” he said.

The Philadelphia native moved to Florida in January. He says this new house is an empty canvas.

“Things that I’m most excited for moving into the new home are decorating it the way we want it,” he said.

Howat is shopping for couches first.

“Shopping for the new furniture, we definitely want it to be affordable, definitely want a unique piece, maybe something that can be restored a little bit or reupholstered,” he said.

As he looks at the furniture, he notices most of it is in good condition, but says there’s one setback — the price.

Karen McElroy oversees retail sales at a Habitat for Humanity ReStore. She says the furniture costs significantly less than chain stores, but she understands shoppers’ frustrations.

“You know inflation has really hurt all of us,” McElroy said.

She says prices have increased everywhere, including at thrift stores.

“With expenses going up obviously the product price has to go up a little bit to cover that we just paid $30,000 more for a truck this year than we did several years back, as well as our payroll has had to increase for us to retain employees,” she said.

Howat said he noticed that trickle-down effect.

“We definitely saw that spike in price,” he said.

Just like finding the right home takes time, so does finding the right furniture, but Howat says he’ll stay on the hunt for the right price.

The Habitat for Humanity ReStore gives away free furniture every other Saturday, starting at 8 a.m. If a piece of furniture has been at the store for eight weeks, it can be taken at no charge, with a limit of two pieces of furniture per customer.