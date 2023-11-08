SAN JACINTO COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation on Wednesday morning reported evacuations were underway after a fire broke out at a chemical plant in San Jacinto County. Authorities issued a shelter-in-place order for residents within a one-mile radius of the fire.

The fire was reported before 8 a.m. San Jacinto County is located just northeast of Houston. Shortly after the fire at the plant, a large plume of smoke from the facility could be seen in videos captured by residents.

The fire broke out at a plant called Sound Resources Solutions in Shepherd, Texas. According to the CEO, it currently manufactures diesel fuel and turpentine.

During a news conference around 1 p.m., the CEO of Sound Resources Solutions attributed the fire to a forklift incident.

Residents in Shepherd and nearby Livingston were asked to shelter in place. Residents and businesses were additionally urged to turn their air conditioning systems off.

US 59 in San Jacinto County remains closed from FM 1988 to Exit 451B due to a chemical fire on FM 1127. Crews and law enforcement are on the scene. Detours at Exit 451B in Shepherd, and at FM 1988 in Polk County.

An employee at the plant is reported to have minor burns on their body. That employee was taken to a hospital and stabilized.

Livingston ISD placed all campuses on hold and employed emergency protocols to keep students and staff safe.

A private school located on FM 1127 was evacuated.

U.S. 59 in San Jacinto County was closed from FM 1988 to Exit 451B.

The president of Sound Resources Solutions says a preliminary investigation is complete. Information in relation to the cause of the fire will be released when they check for accuracy.

This is a developing story.