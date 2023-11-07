NATIONWIDE — Across the nation Saturday, veterans are being honored for their service.

Veterans Day first began on Nov. 11, 1918, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. It signified the end of “the war to end all wars,” or World War I.

Even though “The Great War” officially ended on June 28, 1919, when the Treaty of Versailles was signed, fighting had ceased seven months earlier with an armistice. That initial ceasefire went into effect on the “eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month,” which is why Nov. 11 is the official end to war.

It was officially recognized as a national holiday in 1938 by Congress.

To honor veterans, several restaurants and retailers across the country are hosting special discounts for military members.

Food discounts and freebies

Applebee’s

Veterans and current military personnel can get a free meal from Applebee’s on Veteran’s Day.

Dave & Buster’s

Veterans can receive a free entree for up to $20 and a complimentary $10 Power Card on Veteran’s Day for food and fun.

Olive Garden

Veterans and active duty military can enjoy free unlimited soup or salad and free unlimited breadsticks. Plus, they can enjoy a free meal from a specialized menu.

Outback Steakhouse

Outback Steakhouse is offering free Bloomin’ Onions and soft drink to veterans. They also offer a 10% off Heroes Discount all year to service members, police officers, first responders and firefighters.

Red Lobster

On Veteran’s Day, veterans, active duty military and reservists can receive free Walt’s Favorite Shrimp, Fries and Coleslaw, served with cocktail sauce.

Sheetz

Veterans and current military members can choose a free sandwich and fountain drink on Veteran’s Day. Sheetz locations that have car washing services will also provide free car washes.

Starbucks

Veterans, active duty service members and their spouses can enjoy a free, tall coffee at participating stores. Starbucks is donated $100,000 to Team Red, White & Blue and Travis Manion Foundation to support the military and Veteran community.

Texas de Brazil

Veterans and active duty military personnel can take 25% off their order at Texas de Brazil.

TGI Fridays

Active duty military members and veterans will be treated to a free lunch on Veteran’s Day at TGI Fridays.

Wendy’s

On Veteran’s Day, veterans and active military members can snag a free breakfast combo from Wendy’s.

White Castle

On Veteran’s Day, veterans and active military members can snag a free breakfast combo or castle combo from White Castle.

Retail discounts and freebies

Ashley Furniture

Those in active military or veterans can get 10% off their purchase at Ashley Furniture.

Bed and Breakfast for Vets

B&Bs for Vets will offer veterans a free night’s stay on and around Veterans Day in select Bed and Breakfasts and Inns across the U.S.

Cabela’s

The sporting goods store will increase its normal veterans discount from 5% to 10% in honor of Veterans Day.

Goodyear Auto Service

All veterans get free tire, alignment, brake, fuel system and fluid checks at Goodyear Auto Service Centers and Just Tires company-owned locations nationwide.

Great Clips

On Veterans Day, veterans and active service members can go into any location and get a free haircut or a free haircut card for a future visit.

Michaels

Active duty service members, veterans and family members can get a 15% discount on purchases.

Office Depot

All veterans, active-duty service members, and dependents can get 25% off qualifying purchases on Veterans Day.

Sherwin-Williams

Veterans and military personnel will get a special 15% discount on paints, stains and painting supplies.

Sports Clips

Many locations will offer free haircuts to active duty U.S. service members and veterans on Veterans Day.

Staples

Veterans and active military members get 25% off in-store purchases.

Tractor Supply Company

All veterans get a 15% discount in stores nationwide on Saturday, Nov. 11.

Walgreens

Veterans, military and their family can receive 20% off eligible regular priced items in store.

