TAMPA, Fla. — A delegation of Hillsborough County leaders took a ride on a Brightline train from Miami to Orlando Monday.

The excursion was a fact-finding mission for the group. Tampa is widely discussed as the next stop in a proposed Brightline route from Orlando to Tampa.

Mayor Jane Castor joined other elected officials on the ride.

They stopped at three Brightline stations in South Florida, touring one which they would hope to replicate at a Tampa station.

Their ride ended in Orlando, where the group met with Brightline's CEO and Orlando elected officials.

Castor said the rail line is something that Tampa really needs.

“It's just incredible what Brightline has done for South and Central Florida,” Castor said. “And we can't wait to get it in the Tampa Bay area.”

The trains, which run on biodiesel, travel up to 79 mph in urban areas, 110 mph in less-populated regions and 125 mph through central Florida’s farmland.

Brightline officials say they want to continue expanding across Florida.

In addition, the train is adding more early-morning and late-night stops between its five South Florida stations.