A man with a gun was arrested near the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, according to the U.S. Capitol Police.

Police said they arrested the man in a park across from Union Station, the major train station near the U.S. Capitol.

"At this time we have no reason to believe there is an ongoing threat," U.S. Capitol Police wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

We just searched the area in the park that we secured. Out of an abundance of caution, we going to search the suspect’s belongings. Again, the suspect is in custody. Investigation ongoing. — The U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) November 7, 2023

"We just searched the area in the park that we secured," the agency wrote in a separate post. "Out of an abundance of caution, we going to search the suspect’s belongings."

Multiple roads were closed near the Capitol amid the arrest with a heavy police presence reported in the area. But the areas were reopened by police later Tuesday.

This is the second incident involving a firearms arrest near the Capitol in recent days. Two men with handguns were arrested Sunday after crashing into a barricade near the Capitol.