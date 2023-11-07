LOVELAND, Ohio — Nearly a month away from the start of winter, the National Weather Service is predicting what type of weather Ohio can expect. For most of the state, including the northern and central parts, there’s up to a 50% chance that temperatures will be above normal.

Those chances aren’t quite as high though for southwest Ohio. But Landscaping businesses across the state are still getting prepared. One of those businesses is Paramount Lawn + Landscape.

“We try to get started around September, though that’s challenging,” said Joe Tekulve, owner of Paramount Lawn + Landscape. “And we start to get the equipment out and get it ready for the winter.”

This year they installed a new salt dome to help keep the salt dry. And they’ve already started bringing out equipment.

“We will get out the salt spreaders and run them, grease them, clean them, make sure they’re working right,” said Tekulve. “Order parts and start to make repairs and maintenance on all the equipment.”

This is all to prepare for winter, in the state's part that, according to the National Weather Service, has the lowest chance of seeing temperatures above normal. But whether the colder weather comes earlier this year or later, Tekulve said he and his crew are more than ready for the job.

“It’s kind of like going to the casino because you really don’t know what it’s going to do,” he said. “But yeah, we just try to stay as prepared as possible and be ready for anything so that we can serve the customers well.”