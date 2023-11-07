INDIALANTIC, Fla. — Some drivers say a speed bump installed for pedestrian safety on a Brevard County beachside road is causing their vehicles to bottom out.

What You Need To Know A new speed hump was installed on Fifth Avenue in front of Indialantic Town Hall on Nov. 3



A sign warning drivers of the new installation has not yet been installed



While Spectrum News was at the location Tuesday, drivers going the 35 mph speed limit were seen bottoming out

It’s right along Fifth Avenue, also known as State Road 192, right in front of the Indialantic Town Hall.

Part of a planned Florida Department of Transportation project, the roadway is being resurfaced and new speed bumps are being installed for pedestrian safety.



But as Spectrum News saw Tuesday, some cars going the 35 mph speed limit met the pavement hard.

Officials say around 19,000 cars and trucks pass through the half-mile stretch of roadway that leads to State Road A1 daily.

People in the area say the sounds of cars bottoming out started on Nov. 3 when the new roadway feature was installed. It is one of four speed humps planned for the project to help reduce drivers' speed.

Signs warning of the new speed hump have not been unveiled yet.

Less than a week since it was installed, dozens of deep scrapes can be seen on the speed hump's pavement.

"Wow, I would not want to be coming down this street and have something like that happen and go out of control," says Curtis Byrd, who said he rides his bike down Fifth Avenue all the time, as he saw cars bottoming out on the speed hump.

After seeing it, he said he's concerned the new installation might actually make pedestrian safety worse.

"Like most speed bumps, you don't see much of a bottoming out afterwards, but this is a problem," he said.

As Spectrum News spoke with Indialantic Mayor Mark McDermott, another car hopped the bump and scraped the roadway.

McDermott said he's addressing all the concerned emails he has received from residents.

"They are concerned with how slow you have to go," he said.

He said for now, crews will grind down the speed hump and then a decision will be made about its future.

"That's the proper thing to do to make sure it's safe for drivers and pedestrians," Byrd said.

Part of the resurfacing project also involves lowering the speed limit from 35 to 30 mph.



FDOT representatives will be discussing the issue with the Indialantic Town Council at its Wednesday meeting.