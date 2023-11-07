ORLANDO, Fla. — Voters five Central Florida counties cast their ballots Tuesday in a number of local elections.
ELECTION RESULTS for the Central Florida area
Elections were held in Brevard, Lake, Orange, Osceola and Seminole counties, and polls closed at 7 p.m.
Below are some of the key races that were contested, with winners bolded and underlined.
State House District 35 (Republican Primary)
- Erika Booth
- Ken Davenport
- Scotty Moore
State House District 35 (Democrat Primary)
- Rishi Bagga
- Marucci Guzmán
- Tom Keen
Cape Canaveral Council (2 seats)
- Kay Lyn Jackson
- Steven Stroud
- Don Willis (incumbent)
Indian Harbour Beach Council Seat 1
- Adam Dyer
- David Nutt
- Douglas Torpy
Indian Harbour Beach Council Seat 2
- Hamilton Boone
- Susan Ruimy
Melbourne Beach Mayor
- Joyce Barton
- Alison Dennington
Melbourne Beach Commission
- Jason Judge
- Adam Meyer
Rockledge Council Seat 3
- Sammie Brown Martin (incumbent)
- Josiah Gattle
Clermont Council Seat 4
- Max Krzyminski
- Chandra Myers
Clermont Charter Amendment
A yes vote for this amendment, effective with the elections in November of 2024 and 2026, approves increasing council terms to four years, with council members elected in November 2025 serving a one-year term, and reduces term limits to three consecutive terms. A no vote rejects the amendment.
Lady Lake Commission Ward 5
- Jim Rietz (incumbent)
- Mike Sage
Mascotte Council Seat 5
- Randy Brasher (incumbent)
- Sharee Hodge
Minneola Mayor Seat 3
- Nathan Focht
- Pat Kelley (incumbent)
Minneola Council Seat 1
- Monica Luna
- Pam Serviss (incumbent)
Minneola Council Seat 5
- Juana De La Cruz
- Kelly Price
- Joseph Saunders (incumbent)
Minneola Referendums
- Council Terms
- Term Limits
Tavares Council Seat 2
- Sandy Gamble (incumbent)
- Doug Keown
Orlando Mayor
- Steve Dixon
- Buddy Dyer (incumbent)
- Sam Ings
- Tony Vargas
Orlando Commission District 4
- Katie Koch
- Randy Ross
- Patty Sheehan (incumbent)
Orlando Commission District 6
- Bakari Burns (incumbent)
- Rufus Hawkins
Lake Mary Commission Seat 2
- George Duryea (incumbent)
- Kristina Renteria
Oviedo Mayor
- Brady Duke
- Megan Sladek (incumbent)
- Judith Smith
Oviedo Referendums
- Ad valorem tax
- Obligation bonds