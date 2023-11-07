ORLANDO, Fla. — Voters five Central Florida counties cast their ballots Tuesday in a number of local elections.

What You Need To Know

Elections were held in Brevard, Lake, Orange, Osceola and Seminole counties, and polls closed at 7 p.m.

Below are some of the key races that were contested, with winners bolded and underlined.

State House District 35 (Republican Primary)

  • Erika Booth
  • Ken Davenport
  • Scotty Moore

State House District 35 (Democrat Primary)

  • Rishi Bagga
  • Marucci Guzmán
  • Tom Keen

Cape Canaveral Council (2 seats)

  • Kay Lyn Jackson
  • Steven Stroud
  • Don Willis (incumbent)

Indian Harbour Beach Council Seat 1

  • Adam Dyer
  • David Nutt
  • Douglas Torpy

Indian Harbour Beach Council Seat 2

  • Hamilton Boone
  • Susan Ruimy

Melbourne Beach Mayor

  • Joyce Barton
  • Alison Dennington

Melbourne Beach Commission

  • Jason Judge
  • Adam Meyer

Rockledge Council Seat 3

  • Sammie Brown Martin (incumbent)
  • Josiah Gattle

Clermont Council Seat 4

  • Max Krzyminski
  • Chandra Myers

Clermont Charter Amendment

    A yes vote for this amendment, effective with the elections in November of 2024 and 2026, approves increasing council terms to four years, with council members elected in November 2025 serving a one-year term, and reduces term limits to three consecutive terms. A no vote rejects the amendment.

Lady Lake Commission Ward 5

  • Jim Rietz (incumbent)
  • Mike Sage

Mascotte Council Seat 5

  • Randy Brasher (incumbent)
  • Sharee Hodge

Minneola Mayor Seat 3

  • Nathan Focht
  • Pat Kelley (incumbent)

Minneola Council Seat 1

  • Monica Luna
  • Pam Serviss (incumbent)

Minneola Council Seat 5

  • Juana De La Cruz
  • Kelly Price
  • Joseph Saunders (incumbent)

Minneola Referendums

  • Council Terms
  • Term Limits

Tavares Council Seat 2

  • Sandy Gamble (incumbent)
  • Doug Keown

Orlando Mayor

  • Steve Dixon
  • Buddy Dyer (incumbent)
  • Sam Ings
  • Tony Vargas

Orlando Commission District 4

  • Katie Koch
  • Randy Ross
  • Patty Sheehan (incumbent)

Orlando Commission District 6

  • Bakari Burns (incumbent)
  • Rufus Hawkins

Lake Mary Commission Seat 2

  • George Duryea (incumbent)
  • Kristina Renteria

Oviedo Mayor

  • Brady Duke
  • Megan Sladek (incumbent)
  • Judith Smith

Oviedo Referendums

  • Ad valorem tax
  • Obligation bonds