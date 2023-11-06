 

Your Voter Guide on the Spectrum News App

 

 

ORLANDO, Fla. — At 7 a.m. Tuesday, polling locations across five Central Florida counties open for voters to cast their ballots in a number of local elections.

If you live in Brevard, Lake, Orange Osceola or Seminole county, click here to get your personalized voter guide with your polling location and information on all the candidates you'll find on your ballot.

Election Day

Local Elections on November 7

State House District 35 (Republican Primary)

  • Erika Booth
  • Ken Davenport
  • Scotty Moore

State House District 35 (Democrat Primary)

  • Rishi Bagga
  • Marucci Guzmán
  • Tom Keen

Cape Canaveral Council (2 seats)

  • Kay Lyn Jackson
  • Steven Stroud
  • Don Willis (incumbent)

Indian Harbour Beach Council Seat 1

  • Adam Dyer
  • David Nutt
  • Douglas Torpy

Indian Harbour Beach Council Seat 2

  • Hamilton Boone
  • Susan Ruimy

Melbourne Beach Mayor

  • Joyce Barton
  • Alison Dennington

Melbourne Beach Commission

  • Jason Judge
  • Adam Meyer

Rockledge Council Seat 3

  • Sammie Brown Martin (incumbent)
  • Josiah Gattle

Clermont Council Seat 4

  • Max Krzyminski
  • Chandra Myers

Clermont Charter Amendment

    A yes vote for this amendment, effective with the elections in November of 2024 and 2026, approves increasing council terms to four years, with council members elected in November 2025 serving a one-year term, and reduces term limits to three consecutive terms. A no vote rejects the amendment.

Lady Lake Commission Ward 5

  • Jim Rietz (incumbent)
  • Mike Sage

Mascotte Council Seat 5

  • Randy Brasher (incumbent)
  • Sharee Hodge

Minneola Mayor Seat 3

  • Nathan Focht
  • Pat Kelley (incumbent)

Minneola Council Seat 1

  • Monica Luna
  • Pam Serviss (incumbent)

Minneola Council Seat 5

  • Juana De La Cruz
  • Kelly Price
  • Joseph Saunders (incumbent)

Minneola Referendums

  • Council Terms
  • Term Limits

Tavares Council Seat 2

  • Sandy Gamble (incumbent)
  • Doug Keown

Orlando Mayor

  • Steve Dixon
  • Buddy Dyer (incumbent)
  • Sam Ings
  • Tony Vargas

Orlando Commission District 4

  • Katie Koch
  • Randy Ross
  • Patty Sheehan (incumbent)

Orlando Commission District 6

  • Bakari Burns (incumbent)
  • Rufus Hawkins

Lake Mary Commission Seat 2

  • George Duryea (incumbent)
  • Kristina Renteria

Oviedo Mayor

  • Brady Duke
  • Megan Sladek (incumbent)
  • Judith Smith

Oviedo Referendums

  • Ad valorem tax
  • Obligation bonds