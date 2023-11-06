ORLANDO, Fla. — At 7 a.m. Tuesday, polling locations across five Central Florida counties open for voters to cast their ballots in a number of local elections.
If you live in Brevard, Lake, Orange Osceola or Seminole county, click here to get your personalized voter guide with your polling location and information on all the candidates you'll find on your ballot.
Local Elections on November 7
State House District 35 (Republican Primary)
- Erika Booth
- Ken Davenport
- Scotty Moore
State House District 35 (Democrat Primary)
- Rishi Bagga
- Marucci Guzmán
- Tom Keen
Cape Canaveral Council (2 seats)
- Kay Lyn Jackson
- Steven Stroud
- Don Willis (incumbent)
Indian Harbour Beach Council Seat 1
- Adam Dyer
- David Nutt
- Douglas Torpy
Indian Harbour Beach Council Seat 2
- Hamilton Boone
- Susan Ruimy
Melbourne Beach Mayor
- Joyce Barton
- Alison Dennington
Melbourne Beach Commission
- Jason Judge
- Adam Meyer
Rockledge Council Seat 3
- Sammie Brown Martin (incumbent)
- Josiah Gattle
Clermont Council Seat 4
- Max Krzyminski
- Chandra Myers
Clermont Charter Amendment
A yes vote for this amendment, effective with the elections in November of 2024 and 2026, approves increasing council terms to four years, with council members elected in November 2025 serving a one-year term, and reduces term limits to three consecutive terms. A no vote rejects the amendment.
Lady Lake Commission Ward 5
- Jim Rietz (incumbent)
- Mike Sage
Mascotte Council Seat 5
- Randy Brasher (incumbent)
- Sharee Hodge
Minneola Mayor Seat 3
- Nathan Focht
- Pat Kelley (incumbent)
Minneola Council Seat 1
- Monica Luna
- Pam Serviss (incumbent)
Minneola Council Seat 5
- Juana De La Cruz
- Kelly Price
- Joseph Saunders (incumbent)
Minneola Referendums
- Council Terms
- Term Limits
Tavares Council Seat 2
- Sandy Gamble (incumbent)
- Doug Keown
Orlando Mayor
- Steve Dixon
- Buddy Dyer (incumbent)
- Sam Ings
- Tony Vargas
Orlando Commission District 4
- Katie Koch
- Randy Ross
- Patty Sheehan (incumbent)
Orlando Commission District 6
- Bakari Burns (incumbent)
- Rufus Hawkins
Lake Mary Commission Seat 2
- George Duryea (incumbent)
- Kristina Renteria
Oviedo Mayor
- Brady Duke
- Megan Sladek (incumbent)
- Judith Smith
Oviedo Referendums
- Ad valorem tax
- Obligation bonds