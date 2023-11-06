TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — During a special session Monday, Florida lawmakers advanced a slew of bills — including one that may offer savings to those navigating Florida’s costly property insurance market.

The proposal (Senate Bill 2C) offers millions in tax and grant relief to victims of Hurricane Idalia, particularly for Florida’s agriculture and timber industry. Idalia struck Florida’s Big Bend in August, resulting in more than $9 billion in storm damage. So far, the proposal is enjoying bipartisan support.

“You can’t understand unless you’ve kind of lived through it,” said Quincy Republican Sen. Corey Simon, the bill's sponsor. “Unfortunately, because we don’t have the population, we don’t have the big buildings, folks often forget about us.”

The proposal would also direct more than $176 million into the My Safe Florida Home Program, which offers eligible Floridians up to $10,000 in grant dollars that they can use to invest in storm-hardening renovations. Those renovations, state leaders say, may lead to lower individual premiums.

“The average participant in the My Safe Florida Home Program is seeing their premiums drop by $1,000 a year,” said Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, who oversees Florida’s insurance market. “That’s significant.”

While Democratic lawmakers are supportive of the legislation, they are urging the Republican majority to take a more aggressive approach to Florida’s property insurance market. House Democrats filed several proposals of their own Monday, including a bill that would have created an emergency grant program to help Floridians stave off rising premiums. Republicans denied the proposal, among others.

“Though I am disappointed that our request to expand the special session to address these challenges was rejected, we won’t stop fighting for the needs of our communities,” said Orlando Democratic Rep. Ana Eskamani. “Not this week, and not ever.”

Lawmakers also advanced a bill that would levy sanctions against Iran and provide $35 million for added security at Jewish schools and synagogues in Florida. The proposal, proponents say, will supplement existing state and federal sanctions against the country, which is a long-time supporter of Hamas.

“We’re gonna make sure in no way that a penny of Florida’s dollars go to support Iran,” said Stuart Republican Rep. John Snyder, the bill sponsor.

Lawmakers also advanced a bill that would broaden Florida’s universal school voucher program. State law currently caps the number of students who are eligible to receive a disability scholarship. The measure would allow more students with disabilities to seek educational services and instruction.