TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — State lawmakers are meeting in Tallahassee Monday to start a four-day special session aimed at a variety of topics, including Israel, disaster relief and school vouchers.

The lawmakers will express support for Israel and provide additional security to protect Jewish institutions in Florida, House and Senate leaders previously announced.

The session will also take up issues like hurricane relief, property insurance and providing more money for special needs students.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he supports lawmakers returning to the Capitol to address the issues rather than wait for the January start of the annual session.

“Following the horrific atrocities committed by Iranian-backed terrorist group Hamas against Israel, I am calling on the Florida Legislature to act swiftly to ensure our state does not send a penny to the Iranian terror state,” DeSantis said in a previous statement.

Florida already has sanctions against companies that directly do business with Iran and six other “countries of concern,” including Cuba, China and Russia. The U.S. federal government has imposed sanctions against Iran for decades.

Lawmakers are looking to increase the number of students able to receive a disability scholarship under the Family Empowerment Scholarship Program.





The disability scholarship provides families with money to pay for specialized services and instruction. Under current law, the number of students able to receive funds is capped by a formula. Lawmakers are considering doing away with this, opening the scholarship to every single eligible student.

According to Step Up For Students, a nonprofit that administers most of Florida’s school voucher programs, this school year 85,400 students were awarded the scholarship.

According to a Senate analysis, the average student received about $7,700.

However there has been some push back, particularly over funding. While the Senate analysis says that there is no need for additional funding due to money already available through the Florida Education Finance Program, the House analysis says that the funding required is “indeterminate.”

“Passing this bill without answering these fundamental questions about cost, fiscal impact, and payment delays would be imprudent and irresponsible,” wrote Sadaf Knight, CEO of the Florida Policy Institute in a statement. “Just as we did on Sept. 13 alongside 30 other groups in a letter to Commissioner Manny Diaz, we strongly urge lawmakers to share publicly how much of the funding appropriated for universal vouchers has been spent and from what sources, and to greatly increase program transparency.”

