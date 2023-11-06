A truck driver who led Texas police on a high-speed chase for more than two hours on Saturday is in custody and facing felony charges, according to the Roman Forest Police Department.
The department said it started about 1:45 p.m. Saturday when one of its officers attempted a traffic stop on an 18-wheeler. The driver, identified as 51-year-old Christopher John Lubowski, of Ormond Beach, Florida, didn’t stop.
That kicked off the police chase, which included several police agencies from around the Houston area.
Police attempted to disable the truck several times. It was finally forced to stop in a neighborhood in Fort Bend County.
There were no injuries reported.
Lubowski is facing felony charges of evading and possession of a controlled substance. According to police, that controlled substance is meth.
According to KTRK-TV, the ABC affiliate for the Houston area, Lubowski’s bail was set at $150,000 and police found two loaded magazines and a holster in his truck. There was no gun found, however.