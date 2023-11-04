BRANDON, Fla. — Following Hamas’ attack on Israel, the goal for some politicians in Florida was to get Americans and Floridians out of what was turning in to a war zone.

As government leaders like Congressman Corey Mills, State Rep. Rachel Plakon, and Gov. Ron DeSantis worked to bring people back, there was a network of events and people that helped bring people home safely on the ground in Israel.

Roy Kendall, a wedding singer from Plakon’s wedding day, was a crucial part in making it happen for six people who live in Brandon, Fla.

Kendall has been a part of several of Plakon's important moments — not only did he sing at her wedding day, he also sang at her election night victory party in 2022.

The part-time wedding singer though, now calls Jerusalem home — which is where he was with six guests from Florida the morning Hamas attacked.

“We all went to the bomb shelter in the basement,” Kendall said of the morning of the attack. “We all went there and then started checking the phone to see what’s happening.”

One of Kendall’s guests was Desiree Gonzalez, who recorded a video days after the initial attack.

“The Western Wall is still standing,” Gonzalez said in the video that was recorded on Kendall's phone. “We are safe, we are not sure what happened to the bombs or rockets, we will find out soon.”

After the initial attack, Kendall and his guests did what they could for the next two days to try and get home.

Kendall reached out to Plakon, who was able to help get his friends on a plane back to Florida.

“He called me on a Saturday night,” Plakon said. “I did everything I could to help — our office got in touch with Congressman Corey Mills’.

Kendall said he had to reach out because of the problems that were preventing him from leaving the country.

“All the flights with people were canceled,” he said. "All the airlines for America were canceled — we were told they would not fly in.”

One of Kendall’s guests was Tim Kolbo, and with the help of Mills and Plakon, he was also able to board a plane home to Florida.

“We are still gathering the severity of it,” Kolbo said after arriving on Project Dynamo flight. “I have said to a couple of people here that, you know, I can tell my grandchildren someday that maybe I was in Israel when World War III started.”

Kendall said he is looking to go back to Israel in the coming weeks and help where he can. In Israel he works with the International Christian Embassy Jerusalem and Bridges for Peace, which does humanitarian work.