ORLANDO, Fla. — Detectives from law enforcement agencies in multiple Florida counties say they are seeking information about additional alleged victims of 25-year-old Pelfrene St Fort, who is accused of serial sexual assault.

St Fort — who was on felony probation when he was arrested in Flagler County earlier this year — is being held by the Florida Department of Corrections, but detectives from sheriff's offices in Flagler, Osceola, and Orange counties, as well as the State Attorneys’ Office, are looking to identify additional victims.

According to a release from the Flagler County Sheriff's Office, at the time of his arrest, officials say they believe St Fort was "on the way to the home of an underage female he was having a relationship with."

Investigators with the FCSO say they have already identified at least two alleged victims in their county, one in Orange County and another in Osceola County.

Meanwhile, one local nonprofit is working to educate the kids who could someday face child predators.

For Jan Edwards, there’s nothing more important than protecting kids.

"You just never know if what you’re going to do is going to make a difference — and looking at these posters, it’s evident we make a difference," she said of the organization she founded, the Paving the Way Foundation. "They get there’s help out there, they get they’re not alone, they get they have a say."

The Paving the Way Foundation teaches kids about internet safety and the dangers of child predators, especially on social media.

"If we can prevent one child, one kiddo from walking down this path, we’ve saved a life," Edwards said.

On Friday, officials with the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said their agency, along with the sheriff's offices in Orange and Osceola counties, is looking to find additional victims in St Fort's case.

Law enforcement said the Orlando resident is accused of engaging in several sexual relationships with teens between the ages of 13 and 16. In a statement from the FCSO, investigators allege that he met his victims over social media and told them he was 17 or 18 years old. He is then accused of leading them to believe they are in a relationship, before forcing them to engage in sexual acts.

Edwards said the tactics St Fort is accused of using are not uncommon for child predators.

"These people know exactly what to say, exactly how to say it to pull our kids in," she said. "Because we all want to belong, we all want to feel loved, and we all want to feel like we’re special to someone."

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reported that online enticement is up 100% from 2019 to 2023. Edwards said now is the time for parents to talk with their children about the dangers they can face online.

For more information on Paving the Way Foundation, visit the organization's website.