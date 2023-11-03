LOUISVILLE, Ky. — United Parcel Service (UPS) in Louisville is looking to hire 1,500 seasonal employees this weekend for full and part-time positions.

It’s part of a UPS hiring blitz called “Brown Friday.” UPS is looking to fill 60,000 seasonal positions across the country.

UPS will host more than 600 virtual and in-person hiring events this weekend across the country. The UPS hiring center on National Turnpike is holding a hiring event Saturday. On Friday, 200 applicants preregistered for interviews.

“We’re looking for warehouse workers. We’re looking for driver helpers, as well as seasonal support drivers,” Alex O’Daniel of UPS said.

“Brown Friday” is the only weekend during the year that UPS will accept walk-in applicants. Walk-ins who missed Friday’s event can head to the National Turnpike location from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Most UPS warehouse workers’ wages start at $21 per hour; most package car drive positions start at $23 per hour.

Aalyiah Robinson and Takylah Harding are roommates. The 19-year-olds said they were excited about the starting pay.

“Their pay is $21 and I am feeling it. For part time, that’s good,” Harding said. She is applying for a part-time job at UPS.

Robinson was at the UPS hiring center on National Turnpike on Friday.

“Actually, what’s crazy is I do work for UPS. I just work for Allied Security, so you know I’m going back to UPS, just getting the hours,” Robinson said.

More information on UPS opening can be found, here.