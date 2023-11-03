SANFORD, Fla. — Dana Moscoso has always had a love for baking, but never did she think it would be her career.

“I grew up Italian and my grandparents helped me with the love of food,” said Moscoso, who owns the bakery business Moscgoli Made.

She says her Italian roots inspire her sweet treats. Moving to Sanford several years ago with her then husband, Moscoso found out her brain was inflamed which affecting her hearing. She then had two brain surgeries and a back surgery.

“Going through what I went through, I couldn’t work as much as I could have,” said Moscoso.

After several tough years, Moscoso said there was a light at the end of the tunnel: While planning for a wedding to her now husband, a chance to do what she truly loved was right around the corner.

Little did she know that the opportunity would come from the woman who made her wedding cake.

“This coming into fruition and something that I really enjoy and love doing," she said. "It was mind-boggling."

Through Victoria Robinson-Wilson, Moscoso’s dream job became a reality, and The Pastry Collection was created. The concept of the Pastry Collection is to allow other like-minded women who have a love for baking to setup shop and sell their baked goods.

Robinson-Wilson, who has her own bakery, said it was too small — only about 600 square feet — and she was on the hunt for a bigger location.

“She said, ‘Is this something you think you would want to work with?’ I said, ‘Absolutely,’” said Robinson-Wilson, owner of both Simply Homemade 1913 and The Pastry Collection.

Robinson-Wilson's bakery is located at 113 S. Oak Ave., in Sanford and uses fresh and local ingredients, which is something she says makes her desserts stand out.

Settling on a second location at 512 Sanford Ave., in Sanford, Robinson-Wilson said she knew she couldn’t be in two places at once, and that’s when a new concept came to mind.

Robinson-Wilson said that after learning about Moscoso’s love for baking, she wanted to make her dreams a reality.

“I don’t want anyone to have to struggle if I can help them,” said Robinson-Wilson.

Owning both bakery locations, Robinson-Wilson said the second location, known as The Pastry Collection, is where Moscoso and two others — Marylin Rivera and LaShawn Butler — operate their own independent bakeries, and all three woman bring their unique culture to the dessert shop.

Moscoso said that if it wasn’t for Robinson-Wilson, none of this would have been possible.

“Because I knew that finally God was giving me an opportunity and a blessing that I couldn’t pass up," Moscoso said. "I didn’t know how I was going to do it but I knew that it was god that brought us together when she was going to do our wedding cake."

While Moscoso said she specializes in Italian fare, Rivera specializes in Puerto Rican pastries and Butler specializes in creamy cheesecakes.