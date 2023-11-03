U.S. employers added 150,000 jobs in October, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, slightly below expectations and a slowdown from the 297,000 jobs added in September.

What You Need To Know U.S. employers added 150,000 jobs in October, down from the 297,000 jobs added the month prior



The unemployment rate ticked up slightly to 3.9% from 3.8% in September



The U.S. job market has remained on firm footing even as the Federal Reserve has raised its benchmark interest rate 11 times since March 2022 to try to slow the economy, cool hiring and tame inflation



Despite long-standing predictions by economists that the Fed’s ever-higher interest rates would trigger a recession, the U.S. economy remains durable; from July through September, the nation’s gross domestic product rose at a 4.9% annual pace, the fastest quarterly growth in more than two years

The figure a sign that the labor market remains resilient despite economic uncertainties and high interest rates that have made borrowing much costlier for companies and consumers.

The unemployment rate ticked up slightly to 3.9% from 3.8% the month prior.

Experts say that the United Auto Workers strike, which came to an end this week via tentative agreements with the Detroit Three automakers, likely impacted the October figures by at least 30,000 jobs. Manufacturing lost 35,000 jobs in October, much of it in the car production sector; the Bureau of Labor Statistics pegged the job loss "due to strike activity."

The BLS also made note of a downturn in jobs in motion picture and sound recording, a loss of 44,000 jobs since May, also chalking that up "at least partially reflecting the impact of an ongoing labor dispute." The Writers Guild ended its strike against the major film studios at the end of September, but the SAG-AFTRA actors union is still on strike.

The U.S. job market has remained on firm footing even as the Federal Reserve has raised its benchmark interest rate 11 times since March 2022 to try to slow the economy, cool hiring and tame inflation, which hit a four-decade high last year. The steady pace of hiring has helped fuel consumer spending, the primary driver of the economy. Employers have added a healthy 225,000 jobs a month over the past three months.

Friday’s jobs report from the government comes as the Fed is assessing incoming economic data to determine whether to leave its key interest rate unchanged, as it did this week, or to raise it again in its drive to curb inflation. In September, consumer prices rose 3.7% from a year earlier, down drastically from a year-over-year peak of 9.1% in June 2022 but still well above the Fed’s 2% target level.

The Fed scrutinizes the monthly job data to assess whether employers are still hiring and raising pay aggressively as a result of labor shortages. When that happens, companies typically try to pass on their higher labor costs to their customers in the form of higher prices, thereby raising inflationary pressures.

The Fed’s policymakers are trying to calibrate their key interest rate to simultaneously cool inflation, support job growth and ward off a recession. Inflationary pressures have been easing as the Fed has sharply raised borrowing costs. U.S. consumer prices rose 3.7% in September from a year earlier, down drastically from a year-over-year peak of 9.1% in June 2022.

Wage gains, which can fuel inflation, have been slowing, too. Yet inflation remains well above the Fed’s 2% target, and workers’ year-over-year pay gains would need to fall further to be consistent with the central bank’s inflation goal.

Despite long-standing predictions by economists that the Fed’s ever-higher interest rates would trigger a recession, the U.S. economy remains durable. From July through September, the nation’s gross domestic product — the output of all goods and services — rose at a 4.9% annual pace, the fastest quarterly growth in more than two years.

And companies are still looking to hire. On Wednesday, the Labor Department reported that employers posted 9.6 million job openings in September, up slightly from August. Opening are down substantially from the record 12 million recorded in March 2022 but are still high by historical standards: Before 2021 and the economy’s powerful recovery from the COVID-19 recession, monthly job openings had never topped 8 million. There are now 1.4 jobs available, on average, for every unemployed American.

The combination of a solid economy and decelerating inflation has raised hopes that the Fed can nail a so-called soft landing — raising interest rates just enough to tame inflation without tipping the economy into recession.

Adding to the optimism is an influx of people into the job market, drawn by higher wages and reduced health risks from COVID-19 and the childcare struggles caused by pandemic-related school closings. Immigration has also rebounded after falling at the height of the pandemic.

Over the past year, more than 3.3 million people have either taken jobs or begun looking for one. Having more job applicants to choose from reduces pressure on companies to raise wages.

The Fed’s decision this week to leave its benchmark rate unchanged for a second straight time will give its policymakers time to assess the cumulative effects of their previous rate hikes. Many economists say they believe the Fed is done raising rates for now.

But Fed Chair Jerome Powell cautioned at a press conference on Wednesday that any evidence that the economy is running too hot “or that tightness in the labor market is no longer easing” could hinder further progress on inflation and justify additional rate hikes.

This is a developing story. Check back later for further updates.