The spotlight has been on the 2024 election for months as debates and campaign events have taken place across the country. However, 2023 campaigns are winding down toward Nov. 7 with major impacts.

Voters in Kentucky, Mississippi, Ohio, Virginia, and Pennsylvania will all have the opportunity to go to the ballot box to make their voices heard on major issues and political races. From abortion to governor, voters are set to decide the fate of their states for at least the next few years.

Kentucky

Popular Democratc Gov. Andy Beshear is taking on Republican state Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

Cameron is tying himself closely with former President Donald Trump in an effort to gain support from the state’s deeply conservative base. Beshear is leaning into economic development and abortion rights as he seeks reelection. Despite being one of the most popular governors in the country, it will still be a challenge for Beshear to hang on to the governorship in a ruby red state. Recent polling shows the race is a dead heat.

Mississippi

Republican incumbent Tate Reeves is vying for a second term in deep red Mississippi. To win reelection, he will have to defeat Democrat Brandon Presley.

The cousin of rock and roll legend Elvis Presley, he looks to pull a big upset in one of the most consistent Republican strongholds in the nation. If Presley wins, he would be the first Democratic governor elected in the state since 1999.

Virginia



The balance of power is what’s at stake in the Commonwealth of Virginia on Election Day.

Democrats hold the state senate and Republicans hold the state house, both by narrow margins. Every single seat is up for grabs. Abortion is set to be a key issue as GOP Gov. Glen Youngkin is throwing his support behind banning the procedure after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

The Virginia races are seen as a potential indicator about what to expect next year nationwide.

Ohio

Voters in Ohio will be voting on abortion directly. A constitutional amendment known as Issue 1 would establish statewide protections for the procedure. The issue has sparked rallies and protests across the state. Voters over the summer overwhelmingly rejected a proposal that would have dramatically raised the threshold for passing amendments to Ohio's constitution, even in staunchly Republican areas, which was seen as a precursor to how the Issue 1 vote could turn out.

Voters will also decide on Issue 2, a referendum to legalize recreational marijuana statewide.

Pennsylvania

An important state Supreme Court race in Pennsylvania where Republicans hope to narrow the current Democratic majority. Liberals hold a 4-2 majority as a seventh seat is up for grabs.

Democrats hope to expand the majority, while Republicans hope to chip away at it to have an opportunity to gain a majority in the future.