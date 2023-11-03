ELLISON BAY, Wis. — Nace Tucker spends very little time standing still as she teaches adult students at The Clearing Folk School how to make fused glass Christmas ornaments.

Tucker, who was once a student at the northern Door County nonprofit school, is now an instructor there.

“They are all beginners who are learning the basics of glass fusing and we’re making ornaments that will go on a Christmas tree or be given as gifts,” Tucker said as the students went about cutting glass to shape.

She highlighted some of the artistic areas the school focuses on.

“There’s writing, poetry, glasswork, weaving, knitting. There are music groups that meet here. It’s just amazing the amount of study,” Tucker said. “The wood products that come out of here are just fantastic.”

According to a recent report by the Peninsula Arts and Humanities Alliance, nonprofit arts generated a $38.6 million economic impact in Door County in 2022.

That figure isn’t surprising to Brian Kelsey. He is the managing director of the Peninsula Players Theater near Fish Creek.

“It’s really affirming so I can take the data and go speak to the legislators and the Joint Finance Committee when they’re looking at funding the Wisconsin Arts Board or various arts projects throughout the state through the creative industries and say, ‘This is why it’s important. The ROI is critical and to not think of us as a frivolity or an entertainment piece,’” he said. “We are critical to creating the quality of life in communities that then bring corporations, that bring second-home owners or even brings people who want to choose to travel, or live in, a community such as Door County.”

The report shows approximately 70% of people attending arts-based events were from outside the county.

“We do more than just feed the souls of individuals and feed the minds and heal. We feed into the coffers of our local government as well as our state government as well as the businesses that surround us,” Kelsey said.

Tucker, who lives in Illinois, said The Clearing Folk School is a life-changing place for her.

“The spirit of this place is just inspiring. I always feel very restored by this place. I can’t explain why, but there’s always a feeling of restoration when I go home,” she said. “I go home from here and I’m very creative for a long period of time.”