BRADENTON, Fla. — New business growth, including a new Starbucks, is coming to northwest Bradenton.

Bradenton City Council recently approved a special use permit for planning to continue for the popular coffee spot to be built where the vacant SunTrust building at the corner of Manatee Avenue and 75th Avenue West now stands.

Also new to the surrounding area, a Target and Manatee Memorial Emergency Room.

Bradenton City Councilwoman Jayne Kocher is excited to see the revitalization in her ward.

“Activity is always great and it gives more selection for our residents,” said Kocher, who also serves as Vice Mayor.

With growth comes questions about increased traffic, especially along a main artery.

“I think the concern was to ensure that there was an ingress and egress for people that are wanting to go south on 75th Street,” said Kocher. “You’ve got plenty of access points, but if you’re going south of 75th, we want to make sure that we keep that access open.”

The site plans for Starbucks still require final approval.