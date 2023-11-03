WAUWATOSA, Wis. — With lower gas prices expected this holiday season, businesses such as Alfa Flower Shop in Wauwatosa, Wis., are hopeful it will be good for business.

What You Need To Know Businesses that rely on deliveries are hopeful that decline in gas prices will be good for business



Alfa Flower Shop has operated for 86 years in Wauwatosa





The shop does not plan to increase delivery prices during the holiday season because of steady gas prices

Katie Poulos, the shop's owner, said deliveries are a big part of her business. Poulos said she is happy to see gas prices fall.

“I think it will help tremendously because we were actually thinking of having to increase again for the year, our delivery fee, and we will not have to do that; so that is a very positive thing,” said Poulos.

Poulos said she believes customers will like that, too.

“That will hopefully allow our customers to keep ordering from us because we are not going to have to inflate again," said Poulos. "I hope we remain steady with not only the gas but also the cost of flowers and products and supplies.”

Heather Littlefield is one of the delivery drivers at the Alfa Flower Shop. She said she is expecting another busy end of the year.

“There’s a few days during the holidays where we will get hundreds of deliveries that will have to be delivered in a day so we usually have maybe eight to nine drivers on those days and we are just constantly coming back and grabbing more and going out,” said Littlefield.

For Poulos, the timing of declining gas prices couldn’t be better.

“Let’s get ready for the holidays; don’t forget to send flowers to your loved one and we will keep doing the good job that we do and create beautiful flowers with great products,” said Poulos.