MUSKEGO, Wis. — There are few places where hundreds of thousands of pounds of sweet potatoes can be stored, cut up, and turned into chips all under one roof.

However, at the Jackson’s Sweet Potato Chip factory in Muskego, it is all possible.

Now, the company is planning a significant expansion.

Jackson's Sweet Potato Chips is headquartered in Muskego



The company is expanding their production facility



The expansion will allow for increased production and the ability to add a third shift

The company is adding additional production lines in order to double output. Luca Martino serves as Jackson’s Vice President of Operations. He said it is an exciting time for the company.

“The growth has been impressive but we anticipated this. We have been planning capitol to support the growth since the start of the company and manufacturing in Wisconsin, so it is great to see our product being accepting by customers,” said Martino.

Changing customer buying habits have helped fuel their growth. In an era where more shoppers are focused on where their food comes from, the company’s marketing strategy includes promoting the fact that their chips are made from sweet potatoes and fried in avocado or coconut oil that is GMO free.

The company, which began in 2012 in Colorado, moved their production and headquarters to Wisconsin a few years ago. CEO James Marino said their ingredients and production process has given them a unique advantage.

“The nice thing about snack food is it is a high impulse category, so a lot of times people don’t have to try it in advance of buying it. I think our unique points of difference being sweet potatoes and avocado oil really stands out in the snack aisle, so the consumer that is looking for that can find that very easily,” said Marino.

The current expansion will allow them to produce a wider variety of package sizes. The company’s products are now distributed nationally through retailers like Costco and online through Amazon.

They hope the expansion will allow them to enter into even more markets.

“We are just trying to create flexibility, nimbleness to get the product to the consumer as fast as possible,” said Martino.

Once the expansion at their Muskego factory is complete, Jackson’s plans to add a third shift of production at the facility.