The House of Representatives on Thursday is set to vote on a Republican-backed plan to deliver $14.3 billion in military aid for Israel amid its ongoing war with Hamas.

The move would be the first legislative action to provide aid to the Middle Eastern country since Hamas launched its surprise attacks on Oct. 7, which killed roughly 1,400 Israelis, considered to be the single bloodiest day in the country’s history and the deadliest for Jewish people since the Holocaust. (The Biden administration has already provided some assistance to Israel as well as humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza.)

But the Biden administration and Democrats are crying foul about how the bill is funded. The $14.3 billion measure, championed by new House Speaker Mike Johnson, comes from rescinding funding to bolster IRS enforcement won by Democrats in President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act last year.

At his first press conference as speaker on Thursday, Johnson attempted to make the case that the country’s greatest threat is the national debt — even though the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office on Thursday said that the House GOP’s bill would add $26.8 billion to the federal deficit.

“While we take care of obligations, we've got to do it in a responsible manner,” Johnson said, adding: “We're going to do this in a responsible manner and that's that's a very important principle for us.”

Democrats and some Republicans have also objected to the fact that it does not include aid to Ukraine, nor does it include funding for border security or Indo-Pacific allies, including Taiwan, like President Biden’s $106 billion sweeping request contains.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., called the House GOP’s bill a “joke.”

“The Senate will not be considering deeply flawed proposal from the House GOP, and instead we’ll work on our own bipartisan emergency aid package,” Schumer said.

The White House has similarly panned the measure, formally notifying lawmakers earlier this week that President Biden will veto the bill should it reach his desk.

“It inserts partisanship into support for Israel, making our ally a pawn in our politics, at a moment we must stand together,” the White House Office of Management and Budget wrote in a statement.

“By requiring offsets for this critical security assistance, it sets a new and dangerous precedent by conditioning assistance for Israel, further politicizing our support and treating one ally differently from others,” the statement continues. “This bill is bad for Israel, for the Middle East region, and for our own national security.”

While GOP support for aiding Ukraine is waning, a group of Senate Republicans, including Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, are pushing for aid for Kyiv to be combined with support for Israel.

“The threats facing America and our allies are serious and they’re intertwined,” the Kentucky Republican said earlier this week. “If we ignore that fact, we do so at our own peril.”

But, he warned, Democrats “will have to accept a really serious U.S.-Mexico border protection bill in order to get our people on board” with a larger aid bill.

The House bill appears poised to pass, though a pair of Republicans in the narrowly divided chamber — Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and Thomas Massie, R-Ky., have indicated they will not back any measures providing aid to Israel. But some pro-Israel Democrats are reportedly conflicted about voting against aid to the country.