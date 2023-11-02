OVIEDO, Fla. — Residents of the city of Oviedo in Seminole County have a decision to make about a tax referendum on the ballot in the upcoming Nov. 7 election.

What You Need To Know The Economic Development Ad Valorem Tax Exemption program is a local option tax incentive for either expanding or new qualified businesses



Oviedo city officials say the goal of this referendum is to generate job growth in the city and attract new businesses, as well as helping existing businesses to expand



The referendum will be on the ballot in the Nov. 7 election



This referendum will give a tax break to qualified businesses who fall under specific industries

“The projects that we are looking to attract is the restaurants, entertainment facilities located to come up around the job creation center such as the Oviedo Medical Center,” Oviedo assistant city manager Patrick Kelly said.

He said this tax exemption referendum is one tool city officials hope will generate job growth in the area. He said right now the tax base in Oviedo is mostly single-family residential, but they would like to diversify the overall tax base by attracting more businesses to the area.

This referendum will give a tax break to qualified businesses that fall under specific industries, including finance and insurance; professional, scientific and technical services; and research development and testing, among others.

If approved, the city would only exempt city ad-valorem taxes and apply them to the value of new construction, equipment, or improvements. Exemptions do not apply to county taxes, school district assessments, other special district assessments, or the city of Oviedo’s streetlight assessment.

In order to determine what businesses would qualify to receive the tax exemption, the city plans to follow a series of guidelines, including the net total number of jobs to be created as well as the applicant's projected average annual wage.

They will also consider the capital investment to be made by the applicant, as well as the type of business or operation and whether it qualifies as a targeted industry.

So far, the only business that has received the Economic Development Ad Valorem Tax Exemption is the Oviedo Medical Center. The facility opened its doors in 2017, offering 64 hospital beds and an emergency department to residents. According to the city, the medical center has become the city’s largest taxpayer, paying an annual tax bill of about $900,000.

Rebekah Arthut, president and CEO of the Seminole County Chamber, said any type of tax incentives for businesses help the city grow and impacts residents in a positive way.

“It just makes your city more competitive," Arthur said. "Bringing businesses and new jobs is always something that the community wants to see. And anything that can help our cities attract businesses is an advantage for them."

The referendum will be on the ballot during the Nov. 7 election, and voters will have the option to choose yes or no to authorizing the city to grant the tax exemptions.

What voters will see on the Ballot for the Nov. 7, 2023 Election:

PROPOSED ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AD VALOREM TAX EXEMPTION AUTHORIZATION FOR CONSTITUTIONALLY ALLOWED PURPOSES

Shall the City Council of the City of Oviedo be authorized to grant, pursuant to Section 3 of Article VII of the State Constitution, property tax exemptions to new businesses and expansions of existing businesses that are expected to create new full-time jobs in the City?

____ YES For authority to grant exemptions.

____ NO Against authority to grant exemptions.