Bath Iron Works is donating $100,000 to support those impacted by the mass shootings in Lewiston on Oct. 25 that killed 18 and wounded 13.

“Like many throughout the region, the shipyard is experiencing an acute sense of pain and loss,” the shipyard stated. “Tragically, coworker Peyton Brewer-Ross lost his life. Other employees lost a mother, brothers and cousins, and many lost close friends.”

Brewer-Ross, 40, a pipefitter, left behind a partner, young daughter and friends, members of his union said.

Brewer-Ross was playing cornhole with friends at Schemengees Bar and Grille when he was killed, according to the Associated Press.

"He was a character. He didn't meet anyone he didn't like," Wellman Brewer said of his younger brother.

Brewer-Ross and his fiancé, Rachael, had just celebrated the second birthday of their daughter, Elle, two weeks earlier, the AP reported.

“There's a hole in our family now where he used to be. And it's going to hurt for a while," Wellman Brewer said.

Four members of Maine’s deaf community were killed during the shootings, all with connections to the Maine Educational Center for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing and the Governor Baxter School for the Deaf, according to the AP.

The shipyard noted those deaths also impacted employees: “Our Deaf and hard of hearing employees are grieving the loss of several friends who were part of that tight-knit community.”

“This tragedy has had a profound effect on our BIW family,” BIW President Chuck Krugh said. “Our hearts are heavy with the loss of our colleague Peyton Brewer-Ross as well as the loved ones of many of our employees. More than 1,000 of our shipbuilders live in the Greater Lewiston-Auburn area and are deeply affected by the loss of friends and neighbors. BIW is making this donation to help support our coworkers and the communities where they live and raise their families.”

BIW’s contribution is being made to the Lewiston-Auburn Area Response Fund at the Maine Community Foundation. The fund was created to support victims and survivors.

“Generations of Bath shipbuilders have made the drive from Lewiston down Route 196, following the course of the Androscoggin River, to pursue careers building ships for our country on the banks of the Kennebec,” the shipyard stated. “The people of Lewiston have contributed as much to our Bath-built reputation as any community outside Bath. These are our people.”