VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A salary increase is one step closer for support staff at schools as Volusia United Educators (VUE) and Volusia County Schools (VCS) agreed to overcome impasse to settle their contract.

This settlement agreement will mainly benefit support professionals in schools, including paraprofessionals, teacher assistants and clerical personnel.

VUE President Elizabeth Albert says there are approximately 1,400 paraprofessionals in the school district, and about 500 of them are union members who will benefit from these changes.

The agreement includes a 2.5% salary increase, as well as an increase in longevity pay.

“They are the critical component to everything that we do in Volusia County Schools," Albert said. "We were at an impasse, which is somewhat of a stalemate. So, we're very happy that through the process of collaboration, Volusia County Schools and Volusia United Educators could reach an agreement."

Albert says a recent change in the law raised the base salary for all employees working in public schools to $15 per hour. But that created what they call a salary compression in the district. This means that although the base is $15 per hour, many of the support professionals are either at the base or close to the base, even with 10 or more years of service to the district.

That's why the agreed upon longevity supplement is important — and can start putting some space between that beginning salary and those employees who have been with the district for a while.

The school district's superintendent says they are glad a resolution could be reached.

“We are glad that the teams were able to overcome impasse and come to a resolution to reach an agreement for our deserving support staff,” said Dr. Carmen Balgobin. “These employees are vital to the operations of our schools day in and day out, so we are pleased to come together to support them.”

Valerie Jessup, one of the hundreds of paraprofessionals in Volusia County Schools, has been working at Spruce Creek Elementary for the past six years. She says with the 2.5% increase she will see approximately an extra $2.80 in her paycheck.

“It’s sad to see that number, but we will continue to keep showing up to the table to make sure our support staff feels appreciated and we'll eventually have the living wage that they deserve,” she said.

Jessup says as a paraprofessional she does not make enough money to get by.

“I actually have three jobs that I do to cover part of our living expenses," she said. "I also have a spouse that brings in income as well, but to live comfortably almost paycheck to paycheck I have three jobs.”

For now, she calls it a step in the right direction hoping to keep the conversation going.

“I got into the work because of my son," Jessup said. "I'm a paraprofessional and we work with students with disabilities — and seeing how they work with (my son) him made me want to be able to do the same work for others.”

The process is underway for the ratification vote on Nov. 7.

﻿If the agreement is ratified by the members of the bargaining unit, it will then go to the school board members for final approval on Nov. 14.