TTM Technologies announced Wednesday it has selected DeWitt for a proposed greenfield manufacturing facility that will produce printed circuit boards and create an estimated 400 jobs, according to a company press release.

TTM, a California-based company, selected DeWitt after a yearlong site assessment process that involved 16 other states. The company intends to invest up to $130 million in the facility over the next three years.

The proposed facility will produce high-density interconnected printed circuit boards that will support national security requirements and is expected to create 400 “good-paying” manufacting and engineering jobs, according to TTM. The construction and development of the facility will support an equal number of jobs, TTM said in its release.

The printed circuit boards will primarily be used for U.S. military applications and are critical to the U.S. semiconductor industry, which powers everything from data centers to the power grid to aerospace engineering, Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said in a statement.

"A global chipmaking hub is rising in Central New York," Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement. "Companies like TTM are helping to strengthen New York's reputation as a leader for growth, innovation, and national security.”

The plant will be located next to TTM’s existing facility on a 24-acre property off Kirkville Road in DeWitt and will either match or exceed that plant’s 160,000 square-foot size. TTM said it has completed initial building designs and is currently applying for the required permitting. Additional expansion is also being considered for future phases of development, the company said.

The announcement comes a week after Syracuse, Rochester and Buffalo won a federal tech hub designation, allowing the region to compete for potentially billions in funding for manufacturing semiconductors. Schumer said the designation would transform the I-90 corridor into “America’s semiconductor highway.”

"With each week it becomes clearer the future of semiconductor manufacturing will be in Syracuse and Upstate NY," Schumer said.

Schumer said in a statement that he called TTM CEO Thomas Edman earlier this year to pitch the upstate region as the ideal place for the company to expand. TTM said in a release that central New York’s workforces, educational institutions and base of existing aerospace and defense companies contributed to their selection of DeWitt.

“Our selection of Syracuse for this new facility is not only a reflection of New York State, it is also a reflection of the talented men and women TTM currently employs in Central New York,” said Phil Titterton, TTM’s executive vice president and chief operating officer.

Groundbreaking on the site is expected in the first half of 2024, TTM said.