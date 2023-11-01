From his Donald Trump-branded John Deere Gator to the gigantic Trump signs hanging outside his house and business, Gary Brockney isn’t shy about letting the world know he supports the former president.

Brockney has been that way since Trump first ran for office in 2015.

“I just had a real strong feeling. It was like he got sent down from the heavens, as far as I’m concerned,” he told Spectrum News in a recent interview outside his Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, home.

'Do you cut liberals’ hair?'

Trump signs throughout Brockney’s property drown out the mentions of his barbershop – his profession since the 1960s. The one-room business is attached to his home and run in the style of his barber chair that was built in 1925.

“We don’t do appointments. It’s just an old fashioned barbershop. You walk in, sit down, it’s $10 for a haircut,” Brockney said.

Take a seat inside, and you’re catapulted into a room of Trump campaign memorabilia.

“This is hand-carved out of wood,” Brockney said, holding up what looks like an actual red Trump “Make America Great Again” hat.

Haircuts come with a helping of politics, even for newcomers.

“And one guy said, ‘Do you cut liberals’ hair?’ And I said, ‘Yes, I do. At their own risk,’” Brockney said with a laugh. “Jokingly. And he turned around and walked out.”

Brockney’s status as a Trump superfan is well known in Wolfeboro, a picturesque town on Lake Winnipesaukee where Trump critic and Utah Senator Mitt Romney has a summer home.

When Trump held a rally here in early October, Brockney was in the crowd. He said he’s never missed a Trump campaign event in the Granite State.

“I don’t know how he does it, with all the pressure they put on him,” Brockney said of Trump. “I mean, it’s just pathetic what they’re doing to this country.”

'He’s the only one that can save this country'

Even though Trump is facing dozens of criminal charges, lost the 2020 election, and is usually juggling multiple controversies, supporters like Brockney say they can’t imagine backing anyone else. He’s kept Trump signs plastered on his house for nearly a decade and has no plans to take them down.

Why that much intensity?

“Because I believe in Trump. I believe that he’s the only one that can save this country,” Brockney said. “Deep in my heart, and God as my spirit, believe me. I just believe that he’s the only one that can help us out.”

Like so many Trump supporters, Brockney believes the 2020 election was stolen from Trump – a baseless claim the former president repeated during his stop in Wolfeboro.

In Brockney’s eyes, Trump can do no wrong. But he does wish the former president would focus more on the future than the past.

“Needs to concentrate on America again,” Brockey said while standing in his barbershop. “Not the politicians or not what happened back four years ago. That’s over, done.”

Still, as Trump lays the groundwork to baselessly claim fraud again in 2024 if he doesn’t win, Brockney offers this observation: “That could really blow up this country even worse if that happens. Especially for the Trump people.”

'Republicans, Democrats, they’re all against him'

Brockey, who is 77-years-old like Trump, said he has no interest in the other Republicans running for president. He waves off concerns about Trump’s age while simultaneously saying President Joe Biden, who turns 81 this month, is a “puppet” who is controlled by others and too old to serve.

“I just want our country saved so my kids can enjoy this country like I did,” Brockney said.

He longs for a more bipartisan Washington, but does not blame Trump for contributing to the division.

“Republicans, Democrats, they’re all against him, I think,” Brockney claimed.

But superfans like Gary Brockney are not against Trump – no matter what.

“He may not,” Brockney said, starting to laugh, “have the best character for a lot of people, but he gets stuff done.”