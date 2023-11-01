TAMPA, Fla. — The Seminole Tribe of Florida announced plans on Wednesday to move forward with in-person sports betting, along with other casino games.

The move comes days after the U.S. Supreme Court approved the removal of a temporary hold on the gambling deal reached in 2021 by the tribe and the state.

What You Need To Know The Seminole Tribe of Florida announced plans Wednesday to move forward with in-person sports betting



The move also allows for craps and roulette in Seminole Tribe casinos in the state



The gaming compact signed and approved by the Tribe and the State will allow for sports betting, craps and roulette at all six Seminole Casinos, including Tampa’s Hard Rock Casino.

The Seminole Tribe and Seminole Hard Rock plan to celebrate what they are calling “A New Era in Florida Gaming” with celebrations in December.

Sports betting, craps and roulette will launch at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa on Friday, Dec. 8.

The games will debut in South Florida on Thursday, Dec. 7, at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, Seminole Classic Casino in Hollywood and Seminole Casino Coconut Creek.

On Monday, Dec. 11, the new games will launch at Seminole Casino Immokalee, near Naples, and Seminole Brighton Casino, on the northwest side of Lake Okeechobee.

Seminole Tribe officials said the landmark ruling marks a “historic legal victory.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis in a released statement that the ruling would benefit the Florida economy.

“The Seminole Tribe of Florida’s new initiative will create jobs, increase tourism, and provide billions in added revenue for our state,” said DeSantis. “I was proud to work with the Tribe on our historic Gaming Compact and I look forward to its full implementation.”