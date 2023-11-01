INZE, Ky. — At least one worker has died after a structure collapsed at an Eastern Kentucky coal preparation plant. Gov. Andy Beshear, D-Ky., announced the death around 10:20 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Kentucky, we have some tough news out of Martin County to share. At least one of the workers trapped inside the collapsed coal preparation plant has died. Please pray for the family and loved ones of this individual. ^AB — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) November 1, 2023

State Sen. Phillip Wheeler, R-Pikeville, who represents the district, issued a statement after news of the death. "This morning, like many, I'm deeply saddened by the tragic news of a building collapse in Martin County, resulting in injury and the loss of a precious life," he said. "We are prepared to assist those affected by loss or injury and their families and the local government in any way we can."

Crews are working to rescue one man who remains trapped in the rubble.

The collapse of an 11-story coal sorting structure at Martin Mine Prep plant was reported around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and Martin County Sheriff John Kirk said first responders were able to find and make contact with one of the two men who were working in the building, news outlets reported. Officials didn’t know the extent of his injuries.

In a social media post earlier in the morning, Beshear said he had declared a state of emergency in the county — mobilizing state resources to help with the rescue.

According to the Mountain Citizen, a news organization in Martin County, the Excel/Pontiki Coal Preparation Plant hasn’t been in use for several years and the men were salvaging material from the building when it collapsed. The men were part of a contracting team disassembling and salvaging equipment at the idled preparation plant and were on the first floor when the tipple fell, according to reporting from the Mountain Citizen.

The Mountain Citizen said first responders communicated with a man who remained trapped under steel, concrete and debris from the waist down. A specialty rescue team of four from Pikeville entered the unstable structure from above and were able to make contact with the man and render first aid. Rescuers were lifting concrete off the victim by hand.

Several rescuers were inside the rubble trying to free the worker, Kirk said. The rescue could take days, he added.

“This is a lot of weight. A lot of large metal structures, a lot of concrete, and very confined space last. Very tight spaces,” he said. “Any time you put a rescuer in that situation, you’re putting his life in danger.”

Kentucky Emergency Management Director Jeremy Slinker is on scene and coordinated response efforts with several agencies. Those include:

Jefferson County Urban Search and Rescue

Lexington Fire Department Special Operations Unit

The National Guard's Special Tactics Squadron K9 search dog

The Northern Kentucky Technical Rescue Team

This is a developing story. We will add more details when they become available.