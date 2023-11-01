The House of Representatives is set to begin considering Wednesday a measure to expel embattled Republican Rep. George Santos from Congress.

A group of five freshman GOP congressmen from New York, elected last year alongside Santos, sent a letter to their Republican colleagues urging them to support the expulsion measure on the House floor



Santos is facing 23 felony charges, including wire fraud, money laundering and theft of public funds; he has pleaded not guilty to all charges against him



Meanwhile, the House Ethics Committee on Tuesday said that it will announce its “next course of action” in its probe into Santos on or before Nov. 17

The measure was introduced last week by a group of Santos’ fellow freshman GOP congressmen from New York, who urged their fellow Republicans in a letter Wednesday to support it on the House floor.

“As Republican Members from the New York Delegation, we fully support Santos’ expulsion, and ask all of our colleagues to join us in voting yes,” the letter, signed by New York Reps. Anthony D’Esposito, Nick LaLota, Mike Lawler, Marc Molinaro and Brandon Williams, reads.

"This issue is not a political one, but a moral one," they write. "Many have rightfully called for the resignation & expulsion of ... Menendez & we see no difference in the case of ... Santos."

The five GOP lawmakers all represent swing districts in New York won by President Joe Biden in 2020; Santos’ legal troubles could complicate their paths to reelection, as well as Republicans’ prospects of holding their majority in the House.

The group introduced the measure last week as a so-called “privileged resolution,” which meant that the House was forced to consider it within a certain timeframe. It was initially announced earlier this month after federal prosecutors unveiled a slew of new charges against Santos, including conspiracy, false statements, aggravated identity theft and credit card fraud, but the House was without a speaker at the time and largely unable to conduct business until a new leader could be selected.

All told, Santos is facing 23 felony charges, including wire fraud, money laundering and theft of public funds. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges against him.

Earlier this year, the five New York Republicans voted with their party to refer a Democratic-led expulsion measure to the House Ethics Committee.

Expelling Santos from the House would require the support of two-thirds of its members, a potentially tricky proposition in a narrowly divided chamber. In their letter Wednesday, the group of New York Republicans addressed the concern among the House GOP that booting Santos would “further risk our already slim majority,” writing that “we say this issue is not a political one, but a moral one.”

“Plain and simple – this is a question of right and wrong,” they wrote. “The United States Congress must always uphold the highest standards and ensure accountability for those who have taken advantage of the American people – regardless of political party.”

They went on to invoke the 30 Senate Democrats who called on New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez to resign over federal bribery charges, adding: “We must lead by example. We must rise to the occasion.”

In addition to his legal woes, Santos has been accused by journalists, acquaintances, business partners, fellow Republicans and former friends of lying for years about his career on Wall Street, academic credentials, athletic achievements, Hollywood roles, racial heritage, being the descendant of Holocaust survivors, losing his mother to the 9/11 terrorist attack and losing employees in the 2016 Orlando mass shooting at a gay nightclub that left 49 people dead.

Santos, who has refused calls to resign since he took office in January, has argued that it would set a “dangerous precedent” if he is expelled without being found guilty first. But his fellow Republicans believe it would set a “positive” one instead.

“Indeed, we should let the American people know if a candidate for Congress lies about everything about himself to get their votes, and then that false identity becomes known by his admission or otherwise, that House Members will expel the fraudster and give voters a timely opportunity to have proper representation,” they wrote.

They also argued that expelling Santos would not rob voters in New York’s Third District — which encompasses parts of the New York City borough of Queens and parts of Long Island’s Nassau County — of representation, but rather contends they were “duped” by the embattled Republican and would get an opportunity to pick a new representative in Congress by approximately mid-February 2024 via a special election.

They also cited a Newsday/Siena College poll which suggests that 78% of respondents in Santos’ district, including 89% of Democrats and 71% of Republicans, want him to resign.

Meanwhile, the House Ethics Committee on Tuesday said that it will announce its “next course of action” in its probe into Santos on or before Nov. 17.

“I will not beg for my constitutional rights,” Santos wrote on X, formerly Twitter, earlier this week. “I will let my colleagues make their decision without my interference. God bless you all and God bless the United States of America!”

Spectrum News' Joseph Konig and Kevin Frey contributed to this report.