TAMPA, Fla. — The Day of the Dead is a tradition typically celebrated in Mexico, as a way to honor loved ones who have passed away.

For many people here in the U.S., they’ve continued to keep that tradition going.

On most days you’ll find Fidel Sanchez on the farm, checking in on his workers.

But one day this month is a little different, it’s a day dedicated to remembering loved ones who are gone, El Dia de Los Muertos or Day of the Dead in English.

Sanchez says, “I come from the state of Oaxaca and we celebrate it a lot over there like other states like Guerrero, Hidalgo and all of Michoacan.”

It’s a tradition Sanchez grew up with and part of that tradition are flowers known as Cempasuchil.

“We always celebrate the day of the dead so that our children can see what we’re doing, as they’re growing up and so they don’t lose our tradition,” he shared.

It is something he wants to share with even more people. The sea of flowers represents the meaning of the Day of the Dead.

Sanchez hopes it catches the attention of people driving past his farm. He encourages them to not only smell the flowers but to learn about them.

For Sanchez, he says, “I honor my mother, it’s been a while since she’s passed and that’s how this idea came about to start by planting a few rows of flowers.”

Each year during this time he creates an altar for his mother and other loved ones who have passed. Favorite foods, drinks and other items are placed on the altar.

Ana Lamb says the Day of the Dead is about history.

“We believe we can get closer to our ancestors, just like we celebrate the birth of a baby we celebrate also for those who lived,” Lamb says.

Sanchez says, “I don’t want to lose this tradition so I can teach my children and so I can teach others about my culture because it’s something beautiful.”

Just as Sanchez cultivates his farm with food, he wants to plant a seed in the mind of others to continue growing and sharing the meaning of his culture.

The flower festival will be open until Nov. 5, and it’s located at 1390 Forbes road in Plant City.