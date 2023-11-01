CLEVELAND — A new FICO report shows credit scores are at an all-time high.

What You Need To Know The FICO report said the national average credit score hit a new high of 718



Credit scores have improved year over year



The FICO report shows the average credit card utilization, which measure the percentage of a person's credit limit that's being used, jumped from 31% to 34%

The average American’s credit score has never been higher.

“They’ve gotten better because everyone has extra cash. People are better off financially after Covid with the economic stimulus," said William Hesch, a certified public accountant.

According to FICO, the company most lenders use, the national average is now 718. It's a number that’s well within the range of what is considered to be a good score. But it is unclear how long scores will stay that high.

“The concern is, as interest rates get higher, people have to start paying off their student loans. It’s going to affect peoples ability to pay their bills on time. And that’s the No. 1 factor that typically affects your credit score is paying your bills on time which is 35% of your score," Hesch said.

Even with credit scores at an all-time high, personal debt is also on the rise.

Data shows Americans are using 3% more of the credit limit than they were a year ago.

And for the first time ever, credit card balances topped $1 trillion.

It’s something Trent Burke keeps in mind as he runs his own real estate investment company. Burke said he has put thousands of hours into studying credit, creating his own online courses to help others fix their credit scores.

“I always like to get a gist of where they’re at. How many derogatory marks do you have on your credit report? Let’s take a look at the overview. How many open accounts do you have? Because that really depends on what the next steps are," Burke said.

Burke said that his perspective on credit has changed over the years.

“I was 18 when I got my first credit card. I think that goes for a lot of people. My mom was like only use it for gas and groceries, never use it for anything else. Never get anymore credit cards, credit is you know the devil. Everything like that," Burke said.

Burke said he uses credit cards to his advantage now.

“The higher your credit score the better your rates will be on cars, houses personal loans, anything like that. Anything that’s going to give you interest is always in regards to your credit score. The higher you can get your credit score the better," Burke said.