Colorado Rep. Ken Buck, an outspoken conservative who voted to oust Kevin McCarthy as House speaker earlier this month, announced Wednesday that he will not seek reelection next year.

Buck, who was first elected to Congress in 2014, said in an interview with MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell that he has been "disappointed" with the "inability in Congress to deal with major issues," as well as the Republican Party's reliance on the "lie that the 2020 election was stolen" and narrative that those who were arrested for storming the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, are "political prisoners."

"If we're gonna solve difficult problems, we've got to deal with some very unpleasant truths -- or lies -- and make sure that we project to the public what the truth is," he said.

Buck doubled down in a message to supporters posted on social media.

"Our nation is on a collision course with reality and a steadfast commitment to truth," the Colorado conservative said. "Even uncomfortable truths is the only way forward. Too many Republican leaders are lying to America claiming that the 2020 election was stolen, describing Jan. 6 as an unguided tour of the Capitol, and asserting that the ensuing prosecutions are a weaponization of our justice system.

"These insidious narratives breed widespread cynicism and erode Americans confidence in the rule of law," he continued. "It is impossible for the Republican Party to confront our problems and offer a course correction for the future, while being obsessively fixated on retribution, and vengeance for contrived injustices of the past."

Earlier today I announced that I won't be seeking re-election to the U.S. House of Representatives.



Buck invoked Republican Presidents Abraham Lincoln and Ronald Reagan in saying that the GOP "has always been fueled by immutable truths about human nature, individual liberty, and economic freedoms."

"The Republican Party of today, however, is ignoring self evident truths about the rule of law and limited government in exchange for self-serving lies," he continued. "I made the decision to leave Congress because tough votes are being replaced by social media status. It's time to stop feeding popular narratives and start addressing the long-term solutions."

Buck opposed both Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan and House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., for House speaker due to their stances about the 2020 presidential election, but ultimately backed now-Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., despite his efforts to overturn the results.

Buck has repeatedly spoken out against his party's stance on those arrested for the Jan. 6 riots and even condemned his own party's recent efforts to try and impeach President Joe Biden.

"Without doubt, Hunter Biden's shady business deals undermined America's image and our anti-corruption goals, and his conduct was thoroughly reprehensible," Buck wrote in an op-ed for the Washington Post in September. "What's missing, despite years of investigation, is the smoking gun that connects Joe Biden to his ne'er-do-well son's corruption."

"Republicans in the House who are itching for an impeachment are relying on an imagined history," Buck continued, later adding: "Impeachment is a serious matter and should have a foundation of rock-solid facts."

His announcement comes just hours after Texas Republican Rep. Kay Granger, who chairs the powerful House Appropriations Committee, said that she would also not seek reelection next year. Buck becomes the third Congressman this week to announce they will not seek reelection after Granger and Democratic Rep. Earl Blumenauer, who has represented Oregon in the House for nearly 30 years.

Arizona GOP Rep. Debbie Lesko also announced earlier this month that she will not seek reelection.