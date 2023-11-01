President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will visit Lewiston Friday to honor the 18 lives lost in two mass shootings last week, the White House confirmed Wednesday.

It will be the president’s second visit to Maine this year, following his July appearance in Auburn where he pitched his economic policies. The first lady also traveled to Maine earlier in the year to promote community college programs.

The Bidens will pay respects to the victims, grieve with families, and meet with first responders, nurses and others, according to the White House.

Maine joined the country’s list of deadly mass shootings Oct. 25 when a gunman opened fire at the Just-in-Time Recreation bowling alley and then drove four miles away to Schemengees Bar & Grille, continuing his killing spree.

Robert Card, 40, of Bowdoin, killed 18 people and injured 13 in the state’s deadliest mass shooting. It’s also the deadliest incidence of gun violence in the country so far this year.

Gov. Janet Mills released a statement Wednesday evening to thank the Bidens for their support.

“I deeply appreciate President Biden’s unwavering support of us in the wake of last week’s horrific tragedy,” Mills said. “By visiting us in our time of need, the President and First Lady are making clear that the entire nation stands with Lewiston and with Maine - and for that I am profoundly grateful.”

After two days of stay-at-home orders for thousands in central Maine, Card’s body was found late Friday in a box trailer at a Lisbon recycling facility where he used to work. He died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

Mills also announced Wednesday that she is forming an independent commission to study the events that led the shooting and examine the police response.

Earlier in the week, Mills said she does believe something should be done — at the state or federal level — to address gun violence, but said she first wants to wait until she has more information and until she meets with a wide array of experts on the issue.

For his part, Biden has been clear in his calls for a federal assault weapons ban and a ban on high-capacity magazines, positions he reiterates after mass shootings.

“Today, in the wake of yet another tragedy, I urge Republican lawmakers in Congress to fulfill their duty to protect the American people,” Biden said in a statement issued the day after the Lewiston shooting. “Work with us to pass a bill banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, to enact universal background checks, to require safe storage of guns, and end immunity from liability for gun manufacturers.”