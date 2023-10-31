MILWAUKEE— Wisconsinites saw their first snow of the season in many areas across the state on Tuesday. While many may view it as a trick on Halloween, others see it as a treat.

It may still technically be fall in Wisconsin, but the flurries that went flying on Tuesday sent another message.

For Ace Hardware of Saint Francis mechanic, Jerome Caper, it sent his customers a message of panic.

“People panic. We have lived in Wisconsin our whole lives and we know the first snowfall isn’t going to stick,” Casper said. “But they still panic a little bit and call in."

Casper has been a mechanic for over three years. He said on Monday he saw a huge increase in the number of calls from customers looking to get their snow blowers serviced ahead of Tuesday’s snow.

“I had probably 30 calls yesterday of people wondering if they could bring their snow blowers in, to know how much tune ups were all across the board,” Casper said.

Casper said this time of year is typically busy. His team repairs hundreds of snow blowers each season. However, this first snowfall has triggered the avalanche of people trying to get in. He said he has nearly 20 snow blowers he is working on now. He plans to have them all done by the end of the week.

Meanwhile, for the Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW), the snowfall is something they prepare for each year.

“We plan year round,” Jeffrey Smith with Milwaukee DPW said. “We start planning for snow and route configurations, and personnel and staffing way ahead of time. Normally before the event, at least 72 hours before the event.”

While Tuesday’s snow was minor, DPW said they had around 20 trucks deployed to brine and salt roadways with a focus on bridges and overpasses.

“Yesterday we anti-iced with the brine. Today we are salting at a lower level with brine,” Smith said.

Wisconsinites are no stranger to snow and all that comes with it. The first snowfall can feel magical, but it’s always a reminder of what’s coming this season.