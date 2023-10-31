The White House and Congressional Democrats are accusing House Republicans of politicizing U.S. national security and attempting to set a dangerous precedent with their plan to provide aid to Israel by cutting funds included in one of President Joe Biden’s signature pieces of legislation.

Less than a week into his tenure as the House leader, Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., on Monday released the House GOP’s plan to provide Israel with more than $14 billion in assistance paid for by diverting funding intended for IRS enforcement, an issue that has become a sticking point for Republicans since the Biden's Inflation Reduction Act passed last year with just Democratic support.

The White House and other Congressional Democrats argued that the move to cutting spending elsewhere to pay for assistance to a long-time U.S. ally amid a war breaks with traditional norms of emergency funding requests and comes with implications The House GOP’s approach stands in contrast with that of the Republican leader in the upper chamber, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., who has argued Israel and Ukraine are interconnected

“Politicizing our national security interests is a nonstarter,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement. “Demanding offsets for meeting core national security needs of the United States—like supporting Israel and defending Ukraine from atrocities and Russian imperialism—would be a break with the normal, bipartisan process and could have devastating implications for our safety and alliances in the years ahead.”

Democrats say the additional funding included in the Inflation Reduction Act would allow the agency to modernize technology, improve customer service and crack down on wealthy tax evaders. Republicans, some of whom baselessly claim the extra funds will allow the IRS to target average Americans, have sought to rescind the agency's funding since winning control of the lower chamber in November of last year.

“Emergency supplemental funding is used to address urgent crises. House Republicans are setting a dangerous precedent by suggesting that protecting national security or responding to natural disasters is contingent upon cuts to other programs,” Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., said in a statement.

“Support for defending Israel should not come with conditions, be it cutting foreign military financing by 30% or offsetting aid in a time of crucial need,” Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., said in a statement. “I am deeply disturbed by Speaker Johnson playing political games with Israeli emergency funding, something our nation has never done in a time of crisis.”

Speaking on the Senate floor on Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., made the case that by seeking to cut IRS funding, Republicans are making assistance to Israel “contingent on poison pills that reward rich tax cheats.”

“I am deeply troubled that yesterday, House Republicans released a partisan and woefully inadequate package with no aid to Ukraine, no humanitarian assistance for Gaza, no funding for the Indo-Pacific and in addition, poison pills that increase the deficit and help wealthy tax cheats avoid paying their fair share,” he added.

The White House earlier this month asked Congress to approve a package priced at about $106 billion that would provide assistance to Israel as well as Ukraine amid Russia’s invasion. It also includes funding for humanitarian aid, the Indo-Pacific and the U.S.-Mexico border.

A number of House Republicans and a few Senate Republicans have been vocally opposed to the effort to put assistance to Israel and Ukraine in the same request as some forcefully pushback on additional aid to Ukraine.

That resistance led to Biden’s original request for about $24 billion for Ukraine for October through December being left out of the short-term measure Congress passed on Sept. 30 to keep the government funded until Nov. 17.

The House GOP’s approach, however, stands in contrast with that of the Republican leader in the upper chamber. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has been adamant about the need for the U.S. to continue providing assistance to Ukraine and has thrown his support behind approving assistance to Ukraine and Israel in the same request – arguing the two conflicts are interconnected.

“Playing political games that threaten the source of funding for Israel’s self-defense—now and into the future—would set an unacceptable precedent that calls our commitment to one of our closest allies into question,” Jean-Pierre concluded her statement. “We cannot afford to jeopardize that commitment as Israel defends itself from the evil unleashed by Hamas.”