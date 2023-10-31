ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Newly released data from the ACT shows the average composite test score for the class of 2023 dropped 0.3 points from the previous year. The score marks a 30-year low for ACT test takers as schools attempt to recoup learning lost during the pandemic.

What You Need To Know Students in the class of 2023 were freshman when the pandemic began, and their scores offer an insight into how the pandemic impacted their learning throughout high school



However, scores were on the decline even before the pandemic, with 2023 marking the sixth consecutive year for a decrease



Since the pandemic, Orange County Public Schools have worked to rally instructional support staff behind students as they prepare for admissions exams

The nonprofit behind the ACT uses scores to predict how well students will perform in college. According to the ACT, over four out of 10 seniors did not meet the college readiness benchmarks.

Orange County Public Schools have been working closely with students to increase their scores.

Jimmy Say is an instructional support teacher at West Orange High School and offers small group tutoring to students during the school day.

“The school had a big push for interventionist teachers to come in and fill that void, help students out,” Say said. “And so that’s what we did. We hired a lot of intervention teachers to fill that void.”

The district hopes initiatives like this may help students who may be at a disadvantage prepping for tests. Without this help, parents can expect to pay $30-$150/hour on their own for tutoring.

The school selected students who are at risk of falling behind, to take part in small group tutoring.

Many of those students are preparing for the ACT/NCR (Non-College Reporting), which is a graduation requirement test that is not sent to college admissions.

However, Say said he sees plenty of students who are looking for college admissions help, many of whom come in on their free time for tutoring.

“You really get to see that you’re having an impact,” he said.

West Orange High School has also used discretionary funds to pay for ACT prep books, which helps families financially.

In recent years, many colleges have dropped test requirements and become what’s called a “Test Optional” college.

Florida hosts a list of these schools, including Rollins College, The University of Tampa, and The University of Miami.