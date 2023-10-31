President Joe Biden is dispatching two of his top Cabinet officials to Capitol Hill on Tuesday to make the case that lawmakers in the divided Congress must act quickly on his $106 billion emergency funding request for Ukraine and Israel.

What You Need To Know Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin are set to testify Tuesday before the Senate Appropriations Committee about President Joe Biden's $106 billion emergency funding request for Ukraine and Israel



The bill includes military aid for both countries in their respective wars, as well as humanitarian aid in Israel, Ukraine and the Gaza Strip, funding to secure the U.S.-Mexico border and assist Indo-Pacific allies, including Taiwan, as a counter to China’s growing influence in the region



Democrats and Republicans in the Senate appear to be at odds with the GOP-controlled House of Representatives on the issue



House Republicans on Monday released a standalone bill that would provide more than $14 billion in aid to Israel, but is paid for by rescinding IRS enforcement funding from the Inflation Reduction Act — President Biden’s sweeping health care, climate change and tax reform bill — making it a nonstarter for Democrats in both the House and Senate

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin are set to testify Tuesday before the Senate Appropriations Committee about the sweeping request, which also includes humanitarian aid in Israel, Ukraine and the Gaza Strip, as well as funding to secure the U.S.-Mexico border and assist Indo-Pacific allies, including Taiwan, as a counter to China’s growing influence in the region.

While the two top officials will likely be warmly received by the Senate panel — the top Democrat and Republican on the panel are currently drafting a bill that includes aid for both countries — the House is a different story.

The GOP-controlled lower chamber, led by newly minted Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., released a standalone bill Monday that would provide more than $14 billion in aid to Israel, but is paid for by rescinding IRS enforcement funding from the Inflation Reduction Act — President Biden’s sweeping health care, climate change and tax reform bill — making it a nonstarter for Democrats in both the House and Senate.

“We're gonna move a standalone Israel funding bill this week in the House,” Johnson said in a Fox News interview over the weekend. “There are lots of things going on around the world that we have to address and we will, but right now, what's happening in Israel takes the immediate attention and I think we've got to separate that and get it through.”

While Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has repeatedly backed the prospect of one bill to aid both countries, some members of his own conference, like Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, have apparently agreed with Johnson’s desire to “bifurcate” the issues of Israel and Ukraine aid, proposing their own version of a standalone aid package to the Middle Eastern country in its war against Hamas.

The difference of opinion between the chambers of Congress — and even between members of the same party — could signal a rough road ahead for any aid package, even as advocates say the bill is essential for national security.

"America does not have the luxury of burying our heads in the sand or leaving our friends to fend for themselves," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said Monday. "If we want the world to remain a safe place for freedom, for democratic principles, and for America’s prosperity, we must defend against those who are working hard to undermine us."

Despite growing questions about the Ukraine aid within the Republican conference, McConnell has forcefully advocated tying the aid for Ukraine and Israel together. He hosted Oksana Markarova, the Ukrainian ambassador to the United States, at an event in Kentucky on Monday and told the audience, “this is a moment for swift and decisive action.”

Markarova said at the event that “this is the time to double down” and that failing to aid Ukraine’s war would embolden Putin and endanger the world.

“If we will not fight for democracy, then who will fight for democracy?” Markarova asked.

As they returned to Washington on Monday night, Senate Republicans who support the Ukraine aid were uncertain of the path forward. Further complicating the package, several of them have been negotiating a package of border security measures that would go beyond Biden’s request, an attempt to help control the influx of migrants, include more money for the United States in the spending bill and perhaps convince more Republicans to vote for it.

Sen. John Thune of South Dakota, the No. 2 Senate Republican, said it could complicate Democrats’ efforts to pass the two together if there were a bipartisan vote for the Israel aid alone in the House.

Thune reiterated his support for tying aid for the two countries together but said he is “open to suggestions.”

Republican Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa said she wants to see Ukraine aid passed, and “I don’t care how it happens.” She said she is open to the spending cuts that Republicans proposed for the Israel funding in the House.

The House could pass the Israel aid by the end of the week. In an interview on Fox News on Monday, Johnson said he would call Schumer to talk about the House bill. He said the legislation would be offset by the IRS funding because “we’re not just going to print money and send it overseas, because the other concern we have that is overriding is our own strength as a nation, which is tied to our fiscal stability.”

The top Democrat on the House Ways and Means Committee, New York Rep. Richard Neal, and Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden, D-Ore., both immediately rebuked the cuts for the IRS.

“Hamas depends on sham charities and other illicit finance schemes to fund its operations, but this proposal would cut resources to IRS criminal investigators who are actively helping American allies stop terrorist financing and sanctions evaders,” Wyden said.

In a statement, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre called the House proposal a “nonstarter.”

"Demanding offsets for meeting core national security needs of the United States—like supporting Israel and defending Ukraine from atrocities and Russian imperialism—would be a break with the normal, bipartisan process and could have devastating implications for our safety and alliances in the years ahead," she said, adding: "Threatening to undermine American national security unless House Republicans can help the wealthy and big corporations cheat on their taxes—which would increase the deficit—is the definition of backwards."

"Playing political games that threaten the source of funding for Israel’s self-defense—now and into the future—would set an unacceptable precedent that calls our commitment to one of our closest allies into question," Jean-Pierre said. "We cannot afford to jeopardize that commitment as Israel defends itself from the evil unleashed by Hamas."

The fight over the path for Israel and Ukraine aid has even spilled over into the 2024 Republican presidential primary. Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie slammed former President Donald Trump for wanting to split the aid bills up, accusing him of wanting to "coddle" Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"This is Donald Trump’s bad worldview," Christie told CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday.

"he wants to do it and separates them because he wants to continue to coddle Putin, as he's done from the minute he became President of the United States and then going forward from there," Christie said. "This aid is connected, because these attacks are connected.



"There's no doubt that Russia, China, and Iran, and North Korea are all working together to try to disrupt the world and create violence," he added. "We need to support Israel, and support them strongly, and we need to support our friends in Ukraine as well."