ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County homeowners got one last chance Monday night to let county leaders know how they would like more than $200 million of hurricane recovery money spent.

A community meeting at Barnett Park was the last of 13 community meetings focused on how to spend $219 million from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) through the Community Development Block Grant program. The funds are for ongoing recovery efforts following Hurricanes Ian and Nicole in 2022.

While some residents have recovered from the storms, others are still very much in the process of getting their lives back to normal.

The repair work is far from over at Lloyd Murphy’s Azalea Park home. And the 82-year-old is, for now, doing all the work. More than a year after Hurricane Ian dumped torrential rain on much of Orange County, and flooded Murphy’s home with several inches of water, he says he has yet to get enough money from FEMA to cover the cost of repairs.

“I cannot just sit back knowing there’s other work that has to be done and wondering when my next dollar is coming from out of my social security,” said Murphy. “$1400 a month, that doesn’t buy very much as far as equipment and tools.”

Murphy said he sent several rounds of pictures and video from the flooding at his home to FEMA. He says he got $12,000 from the agency, but he says that doesn’t cover the cost of the extensive repairs needed at this home. He had to get new cabinets, floors, walls and a lot of new furniture and electronics that were destroyed in the floods.

“I’m still living in shambles,” said Murphy.

Murphy also wants Orange County to make drainage improvements so he and his neighbors don’t have to go through this all over again. He says the drains on his street can’t even handle a strong summer storm, and send floodwater back towards his home on a regular basis.

“It fills up, it comes all the way up to the sidewalk over there and to my driveway over there and it comes up to the back of the cars,” said Murphy.

With county leaders figuring out how to spend millions of dollars for recovery, Murphy just wants enough money so he can get back to normal.

“If they could just throw me another ten thousand dollars and I can make the place livable and get rid of a lot of this stuff that I’ve had to pack down, I don’t even remember what I have in boxes,” said Murphy.

The county has developed a timeline of its plans. The county plans to release a draft of its action plan in November, have a public meeting in December, and submit the plan to HUD for approval in January 2024. Anyone who was not able to attend a community meeting can fill out a survey. The county extended the period to accept those surveys until Friday, November 10.