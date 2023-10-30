LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A Lake County firefighter union is sounding an alarm as staffing shortages continue to affect emergency response.

Over the weekend, Professional Firefighter IAFF Local 3990 President Jason Graham said officials considered a temporary closure of two fire stations.

Lake County Fire said they’re down 42 firefighters and paramedics. The union said the shortage has affected every aspect of emergency response. While the county ended up not closing down two fire stations. Officials said they are experiencing staffing shortages.

“The only way for us to be competitive is for commissioners to put the focus on public safety,” said Graham.

Graham mentioned the agency only has two responders on a fire truck when the national recommendation is at least four personnel. He said if the county continues to strain their current employees, they are pouring more gas on the fire.

“I believe that people are leaving this organization because of burn out. Because they don’t see us moving in the right direction," said Graham. "And all these other departments that are moving in the right direction and paying their employees appropriately is a big draw for the members that are here."

Graham is hoping as the current Lake County fire contract expires, the union can negotiate better pay and working conditions to keep current personnel, as well as attract prospective firefighters to the agency.

But as the firefighter shortage continues, Graham hopes his members don’t get burnt out and the community continues receiving timely services.

Spectrum News reached out to Lake County for comment. They said…

“Lake County is in the beginning stages of strategic planning related to fire rescue and EMS service delivery and how best to fund these services. The county also works with local schools to recruit qualified candidates."