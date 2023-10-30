FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A massive fire heavily damaged the historical Flagler Playhouse in Bunnel on Sunday night, according to officials.

In various Facebook posts, fire officials with the Flagler County Fire Rescue and the Palm Coast Fire Department stated that units were sent to the playhouse on 301 East Moody Blvd. in Bunnel at around 10:02 p.m.

When fire crews first arrived, they encountered heavy black smoke pouring out of the eaves of the room and fire at the rear of the playhouse.

It took firefighters from other units — like Flagler Beach Fire Department and Ormond Beach Fire Department Station 92 — to battle the blaze throughout the night.

“The Flagler Playhouse was constructed in 1957 and was once home to the First Baptist Bunnell,” stated both the Flagler County Fire Rescue and Palm Coast Fire Department in separate Facebook posts.

There have been no reports of any injuries and the playhouse continues to be an active fire scene.

On Friday, Nov. 3, the playhouse was going to perform “The Play That Goes Wrong.”

Spectrum News 13 left a voice message for the playhouse seeking comment.