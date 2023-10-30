DENTON, Texas — University of North Texas student Michael Huertas divides his time at school with working at a Starbucks. He and his fellow employees have been on the path to unionizing.

“And it became a lot more stressful to work here and a lot less enjoyable in some instances,” he said.

What You Need To Know Employees at a Starbucks in Denton, Texas, are taking the final steps to seek union representation



All of the coffee shop's 23 employees signed a petition to unionize



There are currently 18 unionized Starbucks locations in Texas



In a statement, Starbucks said, "We respect their right to organize and to engage in lawful union activities without fear of reprisal or retaliation"

Huertas has been working as a barista for over two years. His Starbucks is located on University and Hinkle Drive in Denton.

In early October, coffee shop employees filed a petition to unionize. He said all of his coworkers are on board to seek out unionization.

“The first step in order to unionize is you have to get everyone to sign a union card. And that went pretty well. I believe I was told that pretty much everyone unanimously signed it because they agree that they wanted to be part of a union,” Huertas said.

All 23 employees signed the petition.

Huertas and his coworkers thought the road to unionization would be a bumpy one, but Huertas said it’s been surprisingly smooth.

“Haven't really seen too much of the union-busting behavior that I would have expected to see from Starbucks. They might sort of been, you know, smartening up to it, because at this point, I think they've lost like 14 or 15 different court cases related to their union-busting activities,” he said.

In Texas, there are 18 unionized Starbucks.

The first coffee shop to set the trend was in San Antonio last year. Starbucks has seen an increase of petitions since then.

In a statement to Spectrum News 1, Starbucks said in part:

“As a company, we believe that our direct relationship as partners is core to the culture and experiences we create in our stores… We recognize that a subset of partners feel differently — and we respect their right to organize and to engage in lawful union activities without fear of reprisal or retaliation. As a next step, we welcome the opportunity for partners at our Hwy 380 & Hinkle Dr. store in Denton to vote in a neutral, secret ballot election conducted by the NLRB — which allows all partners to make their own informed decision regarding union representation.”

The next step for the baristas: a vote.

“[They] sort of give you a general election date so that, you know, all the workers can have a secret ballot and vote for whether or not they want to unionize,” Huertas said.

The secret ballot election is tentatively on Nov. 17, which is their last step in an effort to unionize.

“It's going pretty well. I'm very excited to sort of go into the next process and hopefully eventually unionize,” Huertas said.