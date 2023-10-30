CLEARWATER, Fla. — Residents who want to hear updates and give feedback on the design for the new Clearwater City Hall will have the chance to do so Monday evening.

City staff will be at the North Greenwood Recreation & Aquatic Complex, Room #2, at 900 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., to give updates on the project and provide feedback.

What You Need To Know Public meeting set for Monday at the North Greenwood Recreation & Aquatic Complex from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.



New city hall will be located on Myrtle Avenue and Pierce Street



WEIGH IN: City seeks feedback through survey

The project architect, Wannemacher Jensen, will also be at the public meeting and available to answer questions.

The new city hall and plaza will be located on Myrtle Avenue, just across from the municipal building with the Pinellas Trail and Clearwater Police Department to its west.

For months, city council members went back and forth on different design concepts for the new city hall. Talks over funding got so contentious that former mayor Frank Hibbard stepped down during a workshop discussion about the plans earlier this year.

Ultimately, city council members cleared a $31.5 million plan to build a new city hall. The work would be in conjunction with a renovation of the municipal services building, bringing the project to a total of $45 million.

Tara Kivet, engineer for the city of Clearwater, says they want the new city hall to complement areas like the renovated Coachman Park and Cleveland Street, not compete with them.

“We’re trying to find some things that would complement some of the existing uses of the park on Cleveland Street downtown,” Kivet explained.

The goal is for the new city hall to serve as a centerpiece in the city and make a welcoming environment for residents.

“That they’ll find it easier to come downtown, to go to council meetings, a more inviting space that they can be proud of where they can meet with the different departments that will be located at city hall and have a more collaborative approach and feel like that their needs are getting met,” Kivet said.

The city is asking residents to complete a survey regarding the project.

After the design phase wraps up, construction will last from 18 to 22 months. The new city hall is expected to open in 2026.