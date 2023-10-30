COLUMBUS, Ohio — As farmers enter November, the fall harvest window is beginning to close.

Spectrum News 1 agriculture expert Andy Vance said the amount of time farmers have available for harvest depends on the crop.

"It's a little different between corn and soybeans in terms of, you know, what got in the field first, how much time do you have to get corn harvested versus soybeans. [That] could vary a little bit, but let's focus on corn for a minute. The general idea here is that there isn't necessarily a deadline per se of, you've got to get this out by Nov. 15, Dec. 1," Vance said.

However, Vance said farmers aim to get the corn out of the field as soon as it's ready and without delay.

"There's a couple of different factors there. Obviously, physiological maturity is one, but then the moisture of the corn, the grain itself. Once it gets down to an acceptable moisture level, we want it to dry down to go into a grain bin for storage. If it goes into the bean to wet, you know, that's a risk of spoilage, mold, etc.," he said.

According to the Ohio Crop Progress and Condition Report, issued by the United States Department of Agriculture, most of the corn was rated as "good" and "excellent" condition.

The report said more than 60% of soybeans and roughly 20% of corn were harvested for the week ending Oct. 22.