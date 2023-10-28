Ontario County’s first retail cannabis experience is now open for business.

The Finger Lakes Cannabis Growers Showcase is located at the Finger Lakes Cannabis Company on Railroad Street in Victor.

It's in partnership with Canterra, New York’s largest cannabis e-commerce and delivery platform.

"The state New York began this cannabis growers showcase really to provide an outlet for the growers and the processors who have been sitting on all this product until the dispensaries can open,” said Mark Byassee, co-founder of Finger Lakes Cannabis Company. “And the lawsuits have really stalled that down. So as long as the state allows these to get going, or until we get our full license, we'll keep doing this."

The store features products from 14 different cultivators and four processors.