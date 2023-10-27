TAMPA, Fla. — A conference for a pro-Palestinian movement is planned on Friday night at the University of South Florida.

The Anti-Defamation League says it is a campaign to de-legitimize Israel, financially, academically and professionally



U.S. Sen. Rick Scott and a group of alumni urged USF to move the conference off campus Earlier this week, the head of the state's university system called for schools to disband campus chapters of pro-Palestinian student groups At a separate event, a former Students for Justice in Palestine president said it's important for these student groups to come together, especially at this time

It's the first annual Tampa Bay BDS conference. BDS stands for boycott, divestment, sanction. It launched in 2005 and is a Palestinian-led movement for freedom, justice and equality according to its website.

But the Anti-Defamation League stated it is a campaign to de-legitimize Israel, financially, academically and professionally.

Earlier this month, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott urged USF to move the conference off campus, as did a group of alumni, who said it will lead to discriminatory treatment of pro-Israel students.

The conference is hosted by Students for Socialism, but Scott says Students for Justice in Palestine is also involved, which raised concerns after Florida moved to de-activate the group.

Earlier this week, the Head of the State's University system called for schools to disband campus chapters of pro-Palestinian student groups. Chancellor Ray Rodrigues alleged the groups align in support of terrorists and specifically called on the University of Florida and the University of South Florida to deactivate the “Students for Justice in Palestine” (SJP) groups.

At a separate event called “March for Palestine” on Thursday, former SJP USF President Leali Shalabi explained the group’s mission and why they are holding rallies.

The event was organized by SJP and Students for Socialism, among other groups. Shalabi says SJP believes the war is a human right’s issue and it’s important for these student groups to come together, especially at this time.

“We all share the same struggle — the liberation for one is the liberation for all," said Shalabi. "I think that is why it’s so important when all of these student orgs come together and combine forces because it really just shows people that we will stand together and we will stand in solidarity.”

Shalabi says the group is planning to have more marches and rallies in the near future.

“It is very important that we stand united because we believe liberation will come through unity and solidarity of the Palestinian people and the people of the Palestinian struggle. We find it very important for the world to hear us, for the world to see what’s happening, for the world to just slightly acknowledge what’s happening in Palestine right now,” she said.

As for the conference on Friday, the website says it is expected to start at 7 p.m. and ends at 9:30 p.m. And despite the petitions and Scott’s letter, it appears it will be on campus.

Spectrum Bay News 9 reached out to Scott, who said, “I’m proud to see several Florida universities make clear they stand with Israel and this hate will not be tolerated on campus. I urge every Florida University and all higher education institutions across the country to follow their lead, and every potential employer to make clear that an applicant’s participation in these anti-Semitic rallies is a disqualifier.”