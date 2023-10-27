In the two weeks since announcing the end of the Bronx Night Market, organizer Marco Sharma says the response has been overwhelming.

"This has to be the most difficult decision that I’ve done owning or running this business," said Shalma, who is also the founder of MASC Hospitality Group.

What You Need To Know This weekend will mark the end of Bronx Night Market as organizers cite problems with crime and a lack of support from the city at Fordham Plaza



One organizers says in addition to crime, his company hasn't been able to secure a long-term permit for the use of the site, which has been a barrier to securing sponsors for the event



Founder Marco Shalma says there's been minimal support from the community and city and that it's been harder doing business in the Bronx than it has been in Man`hattan or Brooklyn

On social media, fans posted their disappointment after Shalma and his team decided that October 28 will mark the end of the culinary market’s seven-year run in Fordham Plaza, citing escalating problems with crime and minimal support from the community and city.

“There’s been a lot of burglaries,” said Shalma. “We’ve been overrun by nutcrackers. This is a problem that I’ve seen throughout the city, but nowhere like the Bronx."

He said organizers and vendors had gotten into tense altercations with illegal vendors, prompting his company to hire security for the event.

After launching similar successful events in Manhattan and Brooklyn, Shalma said running the Bronx Night Market has always been an uphill battle.

“We haven’t been able, throughout the years, to work out with [the Department of Transportation] to get a long-term permit, which basically just completely annihilates our chances of getting sponsorship... There’s no support and it feels like the Bronx is the stepchild of New York City,” said Shalma.

A DOT spokesperson said, "We continue to talk with stakeholders and have been in extensive discussions with the Bronx Night Market about a long-term commitment."

Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson credits the event for "bringing revenue to the local economy, supporting our small businesses, restaurants, and entrepreneurs.”

In a statement, she signaled hope that the issues can be resolved.

"We need the Department of Transportation to continue engaging with the leadership of the Market to prioritize long-term options for its operation. We hope these issues are resolved quickly and we can work with our elected officials, the Fordham BID and city agencies to keep the Bronx Night Market at Fordham Plaza,” said Gibson.

Shalma said he’s also leaving the door open, even if he has to say goodbye to the Bronx for now.

“We became like a destination for people from all over the city and beyond, but the one thing that we cannot change is the attitude the rest of the city has towards the Bronx,” said Shalma.