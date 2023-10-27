MILWAUKEE — It’s a busy time at Wisconsin’s largest convention center. The Baird Center is in the midst of a major expansion that will double its size. The project is expected to be completed in May 2024.

What You Need To Know The Wisconsin Center District is hiring ahead of a large expansion



The group manages Baird Center, UWM Panther Arena and Miller High Life Theater



The organization needs employees for Guest Services and Event Setup

It’s no surprise that with a big expansion comes an increased hiring need. The Wisconsin Center District, which operates the Baird Center, Miller High Life Theatre and University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panther Arena, is looking to grow its team.

The Wisconsin Center District is looking to hire both full- and part-time employees. Right now, the hiring focus is on both Guest Services and Event Setup workers.

Dericka Owens serves as the talent recruiter for the Wisconsin Center District. Owens said in order for events at all three sites to run smoothly, having a team dedicated to facilities is key.

“Setup and cleaning teams are crucial to our organization,” said Owens. “They set up all of our events. They do the cleaning of all our restrooms and all the cleaning for our events that start prior and after those events take place.”

In addition, there is a need for staff members that are excited to interact with the public directly in Guest Services.

“They are our greeters. They greet our clients and our customers and our guests that come into the building for events. They also take tickets and serve as ushers for events as well,” said Owens.

For employees, it is an exciting time to be a part of the Wisconsin Center District.

Ruben Sanabria works in Event Setup. Sanabria said between hosting sports games, political conventions and museum exhibits, there is never a dull moment. In addition, he said he feels like his work helps the city as a whole.

“It is just cool to be a part of what we do,” said Sanabria. “Knowing you are a part of something new and something good that is coming, something that is going to impact the downtown area, so we love it.”

To learn more about the jobs available with the Wisconsin Center District, you can visit their hiring website.